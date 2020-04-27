The current tennis situation is allowing us to see the best players in the world sitting down, chatting daily about the future of our sport. This happened recently on a program of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, who sat the members of the Davis Cup 2019 champion team to discuss what can happen with tennis in Spain.

Sergi Bruguera was accompanied by Roberto Bautista, Feliciano López, Pablo Carreño and Marcel Granollers. Together they discussed various points of interest that refer, above all, to the practice of the sport of racket in our country. In this sense they were quite united: tennis may come back soon and everything possible must be done to make it happen. “It is one of the sports that starts with the most advantage so that it can be played again, speaking only of what the game itself is. There are two players alone, one very far from the other; there is no physical contact nor do we need to be at subway nearby. The circuit is more complicated, but when training is one of the simplest sports in terms of training without having contact with anyone, “said a Bruguera supported by his compatriots. “It is one thing to open a social club and another that we have the availability to go to train and then continue with the confinement. The sooner we can return to routine and normality, the better for us. Tennis is our job, we have been two months unemployed and that affects a lot. Hopefully little by little we can return to the track “, said a Roberto Bautista who supports the opinion of the captain.

Feliciano López, one of those most affected by this situation (his tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, will not take place) was also quite blunt in this regard: “Regardless of how long it takes to recover the circuit, athletes need a solution to redo our work. We have been unemployed for two months and in tennis there is no contact. We see athletes inventing things to train at home, from thousands of different disciplines, so I think it’s time to think about how to make it easier for us to return to our training. I think it is time to open little by little and give us the possibility of going to a tennis court. If you go there with a person, you play and you go home you don’t hurt anyone. I hope we are given that opportunity. “

But to what extent would the best players be willing to return to the courts? Would they do it using a latex glove that would avoid a possible contagion when receiving the ball? This was one of the questions that was put on the table and on which there were interesting opinions. “I who play backhand with two hands playing with a latex glove I find it complicated (laughs). Sometimes, when I have had a blister that prevents me from taking the racket normally, I have used a golf glove to protect. Yes it’s the only way you can, you make the effort, but It would not be ideal“admitted Pablo Carreño, an opinion that his contemporaries share due to the particularity of the reverse.” Except Feli, who has the reverse on one hand, the rest I think we have complicated. With that glove we would not have any kind of sensitivity either with the grip or with the ball. For us, playing tennis with gloves is like a footballer playing barefoot“said a fairly forceful Baptist.

Finally, the tennis players discussed the dispute of a National tournament circuit. The idea of ​​the Federation is to organize six events for the top-100, 12 tournaments for players between 90 and 500 in the world and possible scholarships and increased prizes for the latter. “This is a very good initiative to stay active, with level matches, and for players with a lower ranking it is an entry of money that allows them to cover expenses for coaches, coaches … at the competition level it is a very good and economic aid for the players who need it, also“Granollers said about it. For his part, Pablo Carreño also adopted a different vision, that of the fan:” It is also good for fans, from the fans’ point of view I miss watching tennis live. A national tournament with the best players would cheer up the fans a little and it would be very good in all aspects. “

Lastly, Feliciano reflected on the possibility of this circuit taking tennis to many Spanish provinces and left a message of strength in the face of the situation. “Hopefully this little circuit can be done. This way we can also take tennis to many places in Spain that are not used to seeing us play. It is a pretty nice initiative and hopefully it can be carried out. Right now we all have to reinvent ourselves , be united and do what you can so that tennis can survive. Difficult situations come, tennis will suffer but it will not be the only sport. It is a good time for the Federation and players to assume leadership and save this situation. “

