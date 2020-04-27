The Spanish Davis Cup team, consisting of Rafa Nadal, Feliciano López, Roberto Bautista, Marcel Granollers, Pablo Carreño and the captain, Sergi Bruguera, has held a digital meeting with the followers through the YouTube channel of the RFET to discuss the future of tennis after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. All of them have coincided in the need for the government to allow them to return to training.

More than a month and a half without being able to take a racket and without a clear idea of ​​when they can do it. Although the return of the competition seems very distant, the tennis players demand permission to be able to train again. It is key to your physique. “The sooner they let us go to train and start the routine and our activity again for us, the better. Being unemployed for two months affects us a lot and to see if we can start little by little to enter the track », he said Roberto Bautista in the digital meeting held by the champions of the Davis Cup 2019.

The absence of physical contact in tennis is one of the points that should most favor the return to practice, however, today, tennis players are not even authorized to train on a court. “Athletes must have a solution to be able to do our job. We have been unemployed for two months, tennis is a sport in which there is no contact, “he commented Feliciano López. “We must retrain, going back to the competition is something that does not depend on the Government but it does allow us to go train, give us the possibility of going to train », claimed the toledano.

The Spanish number one, Rafa Nadal, also emphasized the importance of retraining, just like other workers have returned to their jobs. “At the level of returning to competition I am pessimistic, when it comes to training again, I understand that there are many things to solve before, but if people can go to work, if people can go to a work, work together (…) And being closer together than on a tennis court, Why we are not going to be able to train respecting all the norms that Health indicates to us? Rafa Nadal wondered.

So much Pablo Carreño as Marcel Granollers They were concerned about the danger of injury after standing for so long. “Tennis is our life, it is our job and retraining will make it easier for us not to injure ourselves,” said the Asturian.