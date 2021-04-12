The Spanish Confederation of Autonomous Boxing Federations is born

Press release

After various meetings, the autonomous boxing federations of the

Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Castilla y León, Valencian Community and Galicia have

constituted the Spanish Confederation of Autonomous Boxing Federations

(CEFAB). This new institution represents the beginning of a new stage for the

boxing in Spain, since the joint work of the federations will be promoted

territorial, which play a fundamental role in this Olympic sport,

especially in the formative stage of the main protagonists: the

boxers.

The different initiatives in favor of boxing that are being launched by the

Autonomous federations have led to the birth of CEFAB being a

mandatory step. With its foundation, CEFAB is shaping a

common strategy to significantly increase boxing activity

across the country, especially in these times where boxing needs

recover their place so that the territorial federations can continue in

functioning.

From CEFAB the doors are left open for all federations

autonomous communities that share the objectives that illuminate this institution,

join the same. In the coming weeks, new projects will be announced,

which have long been requesting the different estates of boxing in

Spain.