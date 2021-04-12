The Spanish Confederation of Autonomous Boxing Federations is born

Press release
After various meetings, the autonomous boxing federations of the
Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Castilla y León, Valencian Community and Galicia have
constituted the Spanish Confederation of Autonomous Boxing Federations
(CEFAB). This new institution represents the beginning of a new stage for the
boxing in Spain, since the joint work of the federations will be promoted
territorial, which play a fundamental role in this Olympic sport,
especially in the formative stage of the main protagonists: the
boxers.
The different initiatives in favor of boxing that are being launched by the
Autonomous federations have led to the birth of CEFAB being a
mandatory step. With its foundation, CEFAB is shaping a
common strategy to significantly increase boxing activity
across the country, especially in these times where boxing needs
recover their place so that the territorial federations can continue in
functioning.
From CEFAB the doors are left open for all federations
autonomous communities that share the objectives that illuminate this institution,
join the same. In the coming weeks, new projects will be announced,
which have long been requesting the different estates of boxing in
Spain.