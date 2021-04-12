The Spanish Confederation of Autonomous Boxing Federations (CEFAB) is born

After several meetings, the Autonomous boxing federations of the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Castilla y León, Valencian Community and Galicia have constituted the Spanish Confederation of Autonomous Boxing Federations (CEFAB).

This new institution represents the beginning of a new stage for boxing in Spain, since the joint work of the territorial federations will be promoted, which play a fundamental role in this Olympic sport, especially in the formative stage of the main protagonists: the boxers.

The different initiatives in favor of boxing that are being launched by the regional federations have led to the birth of CEFAB being a mandatory step. With its foundation, CEFAB is outlining a common strategy that will allow a notable increase in boxing activity throughout the country, especially at this time when boxing needs to regain its place so that the territorial federations can continue to function.

From CEFAB the doors are left open so that all the autonomous federations that share the objectives that illuminate this institution, join it. In the coming weeks, new projects will be announced, which have been requested by the different levels of boxing in Spain for some time.