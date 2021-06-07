The Spanish component sector requests the same taxation as in France

Updated on Monday, 7 June 2021 – 18:16

Better taxation in the neighboring country and Germany for the innovation sector makes it more profitable for companies to invest in these countries than in Spain

Manufacturers of automotive components are again asking the Government to equate taxation with innovation to which it occurs in the two rival European countries, France and Germany. We need to be on the same level as France or Germany when it comes to auditing innovation. We must have the same condition to fight equally because it is more attractive for companies to innovate in these countries than in Spain. As round it has been shown Mara Helena Antoln, president of Sernauto, the sector’s employer’s association.

Antoln made this statement during the presentation of the results obtained by the manufacturers of automotive components and spare parts in 2020. Invoice 30,200 million euros, 15.7% less than in 2019, which represents a setback to figures prior to 2015. In 2020, the sector employed 344,500 people (directly and indirectly). Direct employment generated by the sector closed with 212,500 people, 5.7% less than in 2019.

Despite the pandemic, the components industry invested 1,340 million in increasing and improving its production capacities to remain competitive, which implies 29.6% less, He said Jos Portilla, CEO of Sernauto. Suppliers invested 3.6% of their turnover in R + D + i, a total of 1,075 million euros. This is three times the industrial average, according to Portilla.

Looking ahead to this year, the forecast is for billing to increase by 10% [hasta los 33.000 millones] and that employment remains stable. Although in billing we will not reach the levels of 2019, it is good news to maintain employment levels, said Portilla, who assured that the end of the restrictions will make many cars go through the workshop, which will make the spare parts area close in positive 2021.

Chips

The greater or lesser turnover in this 2021 will happen to see how the shortage of chips, which is paralyzing car factories, is eliminated. It is a global shortage, there is shortage of plastics and certain steels. The automotive industry uses many of these materials and it is affecting both suppliers and manufacturers. It is a reality that we are living and we have to adapt, that is penalizing the sectorAccording to Antoln, who believes that there will be supply problems at a general level until the end of the year, we do not have a specific date for when the crisis will end; in the meantime, companies are negotiating with chip vendors themselves.

The president of Sernauto explained that the case of semiconductors is curious. The automotive industry does not ship parts far away, but rather they are manufactured near auto plants. Spain is a very competitive country with a large number of suppliers that have brought parts to the country, the issue of semiconductors is rare because they are small pieces that can travel far and be economically viable in terms of logistics. In his opinion, he does not believe that this type of electronic components will be manufactured in Spain: It may be at a European level.

As for whether in Spain there should be battery factoriesAntoln said there has to be at least one if we want to make electric cars. In this sense, Portilla pointed out that if there is no market for electric cars, a gigafactory does not make sense; and also noted that there will be more plants for the construction of the battery assembly [el battery packs, en ingls] because for logistics they have to be close to the car factories

Portilla demanded that the Government in the transition to the electric vehicle not to suffocate the rest of technologies. We work to retire 500,000 old vehicles a year and rejuvenate the park. We want a Renove with a large budget allocation, which also includes gasoline and diesel vehicles. Lower the average age of the park and lower emissions. It is a question of political will.

Added value

12.3 billion. This was the turnover of the components sector in Spain, of which 7,740 million correspond to the supply of equipment and components to vehicle manufacturers (-21.0%) and 4,560 million come from the spare parts market (-13.5%) .

Export. The sector exports worth 17.9 billion, 13.8% less than in 2019, as a result of the collapse in world trade in automotive products caused by COVID-19. Exports represent almost 60% of the sector’s turnover.

Forecasts 2021. The component industry expects to bill this year 10% more than in 2020 with an amount of around 33,000 million. It would still be five percentage points below the volume of income that occurred before the pandemic.

The PERTE of the electric car

Sernauto believes that the Automotive Recovery and Economic Transformation Strategic Project (PERTE), which is associated with Seat, will be ready before the end of July. They continue to work on defining PERTE and the governance mechanism and registry. The Government wants to present it to the Council of Ministers at the end of this month or the beginning of July, according to Mara Helena Antoln. The idea is to launch it this year and it is focused on the electric car. He made it clear that there are more projects presented that encompass SMEs and that go hand in hand with large companies. Yes, all companies are in projects. We have been working with the Public Administrations for months, but there is no clear idea of ​​how the funds will reach the companies. Some will arrive by state and others through the autonomous regions. And remember that the Next Generation UE is a three-year plan, not all the funds will arrive this year..

