The Spanish champion Jon Míguez returns

On Saturday July 3 in Castro Urdiales (Cantabria), the Basque promoter MGZ organizes an evening with seven professional fights, among which the reappearance, after being proclaimed Champion of Spain, of the local boxer stands out. Jon Míguez.

Míguez won the national welterweight title in April by defeating the co-contender Ricardo Roser in the eighth round, in the town of Cullera (Valencia).

In addition, other team fighters will fight such as David soria, who also returns after losing the Spanish super welterweight title, Jhon Jader Obregon, Mario ospina, Santiago Vanegas, Rikar Urrutia, and the light debutante Jokin Garcia.

In a few days the rivals will get to know each other.