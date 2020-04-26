Fewer and fewer players remain to show up at NBA Draft 2020. All the promising young women who aspire to reach the elite of North American basketball are already preparing to be chosen with one of the 60 picks that make up the national teams. The 19 year old Spanish Carlos Alocen will not be in this 2020 edition.

This was announced by the NBA journalist on ESPN Jonathan Givony. Perhaps it is because of the coronavirus or because he still does not believe that he has the necessary level to be chosen, but the Real Madrid player on loan at Zaragoza has decided to wait a year and present himself at the Draft in 2021.

CAAAAAAAAAAAROS ALOOOOOOCÉN TRIIIIIIPLE ON THE HORN! ⏱ – @ carlosalocen @BasketZaragoza #BasketballCL – pic.twitter.com/02leB9OJOb – DAZN Spain (-) (@DAZN_ES) March 10, 2020

