The Spanish C2 200 of Pedrero and Grana, gold medal

06/06/2021 at 5:22 PM CEST

The C2 200 Spanish from Alberto Pedrero placeholder image Y Pablo Grana got the gold medal in the Canoeing Europeans that are disputed in Poznan (Poland), with a time of 36,900 seconds.

The Spanish vessel surpassed the Polish Arsen sliwinski Y Michal lubniewski (+0.106 seconds) and the Lithuanian of Henrikas Zustautas Y Vadim korobov (+0.400), who finished in second and third place respectively.

It is the third medal for the Spanish team after the gold medal achieved by Juan Moreno, on C1 200, and the silver achieved by Laia pelachs Y Begoña Lazkano, in the K2 1000 meters.

The rest of the Spanish participation ended in fourth place in K1 200 from Juan Oriyés (35,567); the seventh in C2 200 with Maria Perez Y Patricia coco (48,601); two eighths in C2 1,000, with Noel Dominguez Y David barreiro (3: 57.269), and K4 500, with Sara ouzande, Miriam vega, Laia pelachs Y Carolina Garcia (1: 37.532), and the ninth in K2 200, with Teresa Tirado Y Mireia Vazquez (39,858).

Also, the Olympic champion Cristian Toro, next to Pelayo Roza, have won the final B of K2 500 (1: 32.237) while Laura Pedruelo has finished fourth in K1 500 (2: 00.966).

In the long distance Javier Lopez was eighth in K1 5000 (21: 13,253); Eva Barrios, seventh in K1 5000 (23: 59,662); Diego Romero, fourth in C1 5000 (23: 52.337) and Ana barea, ninth in C1 5000 (29: 46,871).

Alberto Pedrero placeholder image, paddler of the Aranjuez Canoeing School Club, has detailed: “We had a great start and although we went down in the last meters it is a result that leaves us very happy and with enormous joy & rdquor ;.

“It has been a complicated year with the issue of coronavirus and arriving and winning in our first international competition is very important & rdquor ;, he explained Pedrero, in declarations4es sent by the federation. “This makes it clear that we are the fastest C2 of all & rdquor ;, he added.

Pablo Graña, for his part, he wanted to emphasize how important it is to return to the “top of the podium & rdquor; after having done it in the World Cup 2019.

For the athlete of Nautical of Rodeira de Cangas, the continental title is “an immense joy, something incredible”.

On the regatta, he related the importance of the start: “It was spectacular, we established ourselves there in the first position and we managed to stay. It is true that we arrived exhausted but we did it first & rdquor ;, he concluded.