Professional athletes are returning to training at their usual workplaces. One of them has been Diego García Carrera, Spanish athlete European runner-up of 20 kilometers march that has 15 national records behind him. The return to the pit has been taken with great humor by the Basque, who celebrates being able to train again on the track while stands in solidarity with his ‘double’ Jordi ENP, Spanish porn actor who is often told that he looks like him.

Through a nice tweet, Diego García addresses Jordi mentioning his official profile and encouraging him because of how it can affect social distancing in the porn industry, where La Mancha is a world star since he crossed the pond and entered the world of pornography in the United States after his success in our country.

Today I feel lucky because I return to my training routine, but I know that not everyone is that lucky. I keep thinking of people like my double @jordiporn, who will be suffering the consequences of social distancing like no one else. Courage, brother. pic.twitter.com/gBQF318ZHf – Diego García Carrera (@DiegoGCarrera) May 20, 2020

The porn actor has not yet replied, which surely will be given the amusing message sent by the athlete, who has already started preparing his next tests after the Health permit for the athletes to return to work in the framework of the de-escalation from confinement due to the coronavirus crisis, which has affected all sports.