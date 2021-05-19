The Spanish army has not sent tanks to Ceuta

05/19/2021 at 10:07 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Yesterday in Ceuta, images of armored vehicles were taken on the beaches while soldiers helped the displaced to reach the mainland. Many of the immigrants who have crossed the breakwater do not know how to swim, so they have grabbed onto any floating object. The government of Spain has mobilized the army to control the area. Some media have reported that the army had deployed tanks in the area.

This has been proven false at first glance. Certain personalities and newspapers have not been able to differentiate the battle tanks from the armored vehicles dedicated to the transport of troops. The units of the Spanish army are fully motorized and have different vehicles to transport members of the armed forces. Among them, the BMRs that have been seen in Ceuta stand out. These armored vehicles are armed with a .50 caliber heavy machine gun and do not carry cannons like battle tanks.

These vehicles are used to move platoons of soldiers from one place to another safer than with a truck or unarmored vehicle; which are sensitive to attacks with rocket launchers and mines.