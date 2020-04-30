Since it was released in 2015, two and a half years ago, the Apple Watch has had 3 series and each one has brought new functions, technologies and possibilities. And the function that caught the most attention last year with the presentation of the Apple Watch Series 4 was, without a doubt, your ability to perform electrocardiograms. An app that until now was only available on Apple watches in the United States, but which today, and by surprise, has reached half Europe including Spain.

The Apple Watch ECG app

Available in 19 European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. The ECG app and heart rate notifications iRegular have the CE mark and have the green light in the European Economic Area. The Apple Watch irregular heart rate notification feature can also sporadically check heart rate in the background and send a notification if it detects an irregular rhythm that could be a symptom of atrial fibrillation (AF).

The new electrodes incorporated in the rear glass and the Digital Crown of the Apple Watch Series 4 are combined with the ECG app to generate an electrocardiogram similar to that of lead I. To get an EKG at any time or from an irregular heart rate notification, users just open the new ECG app and rest your finger on the Crown. By touching the ‘Digital Crown’, the circuit is closed and the electrical impulses of the heart are measured.

After 30 seconds, the heart rhythm is classified into atrial fibrillation, sinus rhythm, or inconclusive. All reported measurements, associated ratings, and other symptoms are safely stored in the iPhone Health app. Users have the option to send a PDF of the results to their doctor.

Irregular heart rate notifications

Through the Apple Watch Series 1 or later cardiac optical sensor, the irregular heart rate notification feature will sporadically check for pulsations in the background for symptoms of cardiac arrhythmia that could indicate atrial fibrillation and alert the user with a notification if irregular rhythm type is detected in five checks over a minimum period of 65 minutes.

To activate these new heart health benefits, according to Apple “users will be guided through a configuration process where they are informed about who they are intended for, which ones can be used or not, the results they can obtain, how to interpret those results and instructions Clear on what to do if they notice symptoms that require immediate medical attention. ” The watchOS 5.2 update can be downloaded today.