The Spanish amateur champions

Press release-FEB

Women’s boxing continues to rise. Palencia has experienced an exciting day of women’s finals in the 2021 Spanish Championships. Very high level.

The Municipal Sports Pavilion registered a good entry and everyone was able to enjoy the talent of the best boxers in Spain.

In the first final, in -48 kg, the Cantabrian Mari Luz Peral she got the Gold medal after beating the points, by split decision, the Andalusian Carmen González. Mari Luz put in rhythm and pressure, many hands, but Carmen left flashes of a lot of talent. The Bronzes went to the Catalan Chaimae Bounouar and the Valencian representative Lucie Elise Riquelme.

On -51 kg, in a frenetic combat, Marta López Del Arbol took the Gold after beating, by split decision, his teammate Laura Fuertes on the national team. The Jaén, in two weeks, has achieved the Bronze in the European Sub22 and the Gold in Palencia 2021. Bronzes for Tatiana Pérez from Madrid and for Paula González, from Castilla y León.

Fantastic and even was the final in -54 kg where the Andalusian Mamen Madueño champion was proclaimed after beating the points, by split decision, the Catalan Andrea Lasheras. Bronzes for Paula Ruiz Cañada from Madrid and Paula Sánchez, from Andalusia.

Jennifer Fernandez, from Andalusia, got the Gold in -57 kg after beating Sara Estévez, from Madrid, by unanimous decision. The Bronzes went to the Cantabrian Marián Herrería and Irene Ruz, from Valencia.

Patricia Rodriguez Venegas, from Andalusia, conquered the category of -60 kg after beating Lara García, from Castilla y León, by split decision. The Segovian is a fantasy boxer and will soon jump into the professional field. Los Bronces for Sara Eusebio, from the Canary Islands, and the Valencian Claudia Gonçalvez.

The category of -64 kg crowned champion Melissa tudge who beat the points, by unanimous decision, to the representative of Valencia Fabiola Aggio. The Canary Islands continues to grow. Bronzes for Christine Oya, from Galicia, and for Desirée Gabarra from Castilla y León.

Patricia Martin Cabrera reigned in -69 kg The Canarian starred in an action-packed final against a fantastic Ana Castelló, from Valencia, whom she defeated by unanimous decision. Bronzes for the Andalusian Lucía Peinado and Sheyla Alonso, from Castilla La Mancha.

-75 kg was dominated by the Galician Olga Vazquez. A great tournament was scored and won in the final by RSC, in the first round, the Cantabrian Ondiz Gutiérrez. The Bronze went to Andrea Humbrías, from Madrid.

Clara Paradise conquered the Gold in +81 kg after beating the points, by split decision, the Galician Daiane Ferreira. First title in the Elite category for the Riojan woman who, last year, won the Bronze in the Young European Championship in Montenegro. The Bronze went to the Andalusian Zaira García.