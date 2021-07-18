The Spanish actress Pilar Bardem died – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Spanish actress Pilar Bardem, winner of a Goya award for the film No one will speak of us when we are dead and mother of the artists Javier and Carlos Bardem, died this Saturday in Madrid at the age of 82.

His children announced the news through a statement: “Our mother, our example, has passed away.”

“She has left in peace, without suffering and surrounded by the love of her own. We know of the affection and admiration that many people felt for her, inside and outside of Spain, for the actress and the fighter and always supportive person that she was. We are very grateful for that love towards our mother ”, indicated her children Carlos, Mónica and Javier.

Film industry sources confirmed that Pilar Bardem could not overcome “a respiratory crisis” for which she had been admitted to a hospital in Madrid for several days.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, expressed his condolences in a tweet: “He leaves us his enormous legacy in film, theater and television. But the great Pilar Bardem was, above all, a defender of equality, freedom and the rights of all. His memory will always be with us ”.

Pilar, born in Seville in 1939, was the matriarch of the clan of actors and filmmakers who bear her surname: sister of Juan Antonio Bardem and mother of Carlos, Mónica and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

During her artistic career, she participated in more than 80 feature films, among which Nobody will talk about us when we have died, by Agustín Díaz Yanes and for which she won the Goya for best supporting actress in 1995. She also acted in Pedro’s Carne Trémula in 1997 Almodóvar; No news from God in 2000; Maria Querida from 2004; Alatriste in 2006 and Rey Gitano, one of his last performances in 2015.

He participated in numerous television series such as Open 24 Hours, The Tenant, Love in Troubled Times, Doctor Mateo, Central Hospital and Tell me how it happened; and in plays such as 5 mujeres.com, for which she received numerous awards.