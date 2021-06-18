The Spanish 4×400 relay is left out of the Tokyo Olympics

06/18/2021 at 9:46 PM CEST

.

The Spanish 4×400 relay, formed by Samuel García, Bernat Erta, Manuel Guijarro and Oscar Husillos, recorded a time of 3: 03.87 in the race held at the Madrid stadium of Vallehermoso that the Dominican Republic won and that leaves them out of the Olympic Games in Tokyo

Spain faced the appointment in Madrid with a better qualifying time in this test of 3: 03.10, after the race carried out by Samuel Garcia, Lucas Búa, Manuel Guijarro Y Bernat Erta in the European of selections, celebrated in Chorzow (Poland) in May.

In the last weeks, all the Spanish fourcentistas showed their best version falling below 46 seconds. Bernat Erta (45.74), Spindles (45.83) and Manuel Guijarro (45.98) in Huelva and Samuel Garcia (46.00) in Marseille.

Spain faced Colombia, already qualified for Tokyo, who appeared in Madrid with Raul Mena, Diego Armando Palomeque, John alexander solis Y Alexander John Perlazay, and with the Dominican Republic, which won the race with the team formed by Lidio Andrés Happy, Wilbert Encarnacion, Luguelin Santos Y Alexander Ogando.

Dominican Republic won the race with a time of 3: 03.20, followed by Spain with 3: 03.87 and Colombia with 3: 06.09.

In the race, Spain started the relay first with Samuel Garcia, which they followed, in this order, Manuel Guijarro, Oscar Husillos and finally Bernat Erta.

For the Tokyo Olympics there are twelve places in the 4×400 relay. Twelve teams are already classified and Spain aspired to become one of the four countries that were missing to access by ranking, taking as a reference Poland, which is currently thirteenth with a time of 3: 02.56. Behind are India (3: 02.59), Brazil (3: 02.84) and Mexico (3: 02.89).

The Olympic ranking remains open until June 29, although for Spain this was the last chance.