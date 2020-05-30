Related news

Many are the aphorisms that They recommend not mixing friendships with business. However, this maxim is not applicable when speaking of Spanish and investment. In the midst of the coronvirus crisis, they have turned to their families to see what to do with their savings more frequently than they were used to. And till four times more than they have consulted an independent advisor.

23.3% of Spaniards acknowledge that their investment decisions throughout the first quarter of the year have been made based on the advice of a family member or friend. The percentage, according to figures compiled by JP Morgan Asset Management, reaches almost a quarter of the country’s population, but it is also 120 basis points higher than what they recognized at the end of last year.

The friend who boasts of the ‘ball’ that he hit with a bag lick or that brother-in-law who, every time he can, shows off the floor ‘bargain’ that he bought in Marina d’Or, are among the most reliable sources for Spaniards when it comes to investing. Some conclusions that coincide with those that other studies along the same lines have yielded in recent times.

The fourth power

Although the ever-wise words of parents or that cousin who works at an investment bank should not be disregarded, it is significant that only 5.7% of Spaniards listen to an independent advisor before deciding what to do with your savings. Fewer than those who say they are guided by the website or application of their bank, which are 6.8%, according to the study.

As if this low recurrence to professionals in the sector was not significant, it is worth mentioning that before the coronavirus eruption this percentage was slightly higher. And that, in addition, more Spaniards acknowledge deciding their investments based on information published in the economic press, whether digital or printed.

Up to 6.7% of the national population is guided by specialized publications, according to the study carried out by the manager of JP Morgan.

With the data collected by the US firm, it can be concluded that only 0.4% of Spaniards claim to make their investment decisions guided solely by their own criteria. A percentage that increases to 6.9% of national investors if you count those who say they have previously informed themselves by consulting web pages, forums and articles specialized in social networks.

The banker ‘of a lifetime’

Above all these sources of investment advice is the one who has been the de lifelong adviser to the Spanish ’: your trusted banker. 42.2% of national citizens assure that their bank’s adviser is the one who guides their investments, so that they are comfortably placed above family members.

Despite past scandals related to the poor marketing of certain savings or investment products, like the well-known preferred shares, the bank remains the leader. In this sense, it is not only about high bank penetration, but also the efforts of financial institutions to implement the best management and advisory practices, to gain transparency and to adapt their interests to those of their clients. customers.

Who do the Spanish trust when investing?





JP Morgan AM

Even with all these guides, only 16.5% of Spaniards declare setting financial goals and planning a savings and investment scheme to achieve them, they reflect the conclusions gathered by the JP Morgan manager. So much so that, despite the fact that the main investment firms consider that it is time to look for and take advantage of valuation opportunities, the country’s citizens are considering reducing their investments in all asset classes.

The still widespread lack of guidance by independent professional criteria could explain the growing bank deposit figures They know each other month after month and have gained weight strongly in the months of confinement.

In this sense, the study reflects that a large 88.1% of Spanish savers admit to having money in this product despite the absence of any performance. A consequence more than the negative types implemented by the European Central Bank (ECB).

.