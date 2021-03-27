The Spanair Accident Commission observes negligent behavior and asks the Prosecutor’s Office to act

The Parliamentary Investigation Commission of the Spanair accident – which killed 154 people in 2008 and left 18 more injured – considers that there may have been “negligent conduct” for which he appeals to have his report sent to the State Attorney General’s Office for its analysis and so that, where appropriate, it carries out the actions it deems pertinent.

In the draft opinion, pending approval, The Commission also recommends the creation of its own body of aviation inspectors who ensure air safety directly and without external dependencies, according to the text Efe had access to.

Flight JK5022 crashed on August 20, 2008, a few minutes after takeoff at Madrid-Barajas airport. 154 people died and 18 others were injured, all of them with sequels, according to the Commission’s report.

The Commission was created in February 2018 at the request of the United Podemos and Esquerra Republicana parliamentary groups to determine the causes and possible responsibilities of the loss of Flight JK5022 of the airline Spanair on August 20, 2008.

The works were interrupted by the dissolution of the Cortes in 2019 on two occasions. The Commission, which has held 48 appearances, was reconstituted in April 2020.

Independent Accident Investigation Authority

In its recommendations, it asks to ensure the independence of the Independent Administrative Authority for the Investigation and Prevention of Transport Accidents – included in a draft law in which the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda works – and that is made dependent on the Cortes Generales.

At the same time, he advocates the creation of a multimodal body for the investigation and prevention of accidents with multiple victims and asks that the General Directorate of Civil Aviation make a report with the preventive and corrective actions of the public institutions involved in aeronautical safety after this incident.

They consider that the health care protocols of Aena, the regional administrations, the airlines and Civil Protection should be reviewed.

It asks the Government and the Ministry of Transport to collaborate with the Association of People Affected by Flight JK5022 andn the creation of a Foundation for Flight Safety, which has a record in other states.

It also understands that community law must be applied, much more advantageous, for compensation to victims, and not national legislation, since the judges usually refer in these cases to the traffic accident scales.

Finally they are in favor of being Declare August 20 as National Day for Air Disaster Victims and Their Families, as other countries have done, the last one being Canada, which declared January 8 the date of the downing of Flight PS752 by Iran.

Failures in warning systems

The draft report explains that in the year of the incident Spanair had serious financial difficulties that led to closure / bankruptcy in January 2011 and that, furthermore, the Airworthiness Certificate of the wrecked aircraft was automatically extended, without inspection.

They also indicate that after a review after the pilot aborted a first takeoff due to the heating of a temperature probe, maintenance technicians disconnected a fuse that gives service to that probe eliminating the problem but without finding out what caused the failure.

They continue to say that, due to the flight delay, the pilots acted Pressured by the commitment made by the airline to return the amount of tickets in case of late departures, so “it is reasonable to deduce” that in this second runway exit the “flaps” and “slats” (moving parts of the wing that open during takeoffs and landings) were not checked.

The alarm that should have warned them of the incorrect configuration of the aircraft (takeoff warning system or “tows”) was not activated either.

The draft opinion states that once the accident occurred, the AENA Emergency Plan for the Madrid-Barajas airport did not work. Your activation “it was late” and did not order the entry of external resources and the prompt arrival of the necessary health resources in the event of an accident of this magnitude.

The commission affirms that the system failed before and after the accident, and attributes the responsibility for the systemic failure to those in charge of establishing, evaluating, evolving, checking and correct the weaknesses of the system with the means that the State puts at its disposal..

At this point, he cites the names of those who held positions of responsibility on the date of the accident, starting with the Minister of Public Works, Magdalena Álvarez; the Secretary General of Transport, Luís Fernando Palao, and the General Director of Civil Aviation, Manuel Bautista.

Quote equally to those responsible for Barajas airport, Aena and the Air Safety Agency as well as those responsible for the airline company and maintenance technicians.

It underlines the role of the aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, because before the JK5022 crash there were 72 serious accidents / incidents caused by the same “tows” alarm failure.