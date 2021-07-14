The space race has gone nuclear

07/14/2021 at 6:23 PM CEST

The space race that the major powers are developing in the 21st century is going nuclear. On the one hand, Russia has announced that it will create a nuclear power plant at its facilities on Mars, a project that it plans to complete in 2030. The United States, for its part, will develop similar initiatives on Mars and the Moon from 2026. At the same time, will seek to optimize a technology for the development of nuclear powered spacecraft.

Where does this start Nuclear ‘fever’ related to space travel? You have to go back to the early days of the American space program, specifically the 1950s and 1960s. At that time, the so-called Atomic Energy Commission developed a series of nuclear rockets in collaboration with NASA.

However, as they were intended to be used in missions to Mars and the Moon, the projects were canceled in the early 1970s, taking into account that at that time it was impossible for such missions to be carried out. Despite this, the United States tested the SNAP-10A nuclear reactor in space for 43 days in 1965.

The former USSR followed a similar path: it carried out a ground test of the Romashka experimental reactor in 1965, powered by uranium and direct thermoelectric conversion to electricity. Subsequently, it sent around 40 satellites with nuclear-electric technology into space, powered by the BES-5 reactor and the TOPAZ-II reactor. The latter produced 10 kilowatts of electricity.

The projects of Russia and the United States

Now, the Russian space agency Roscosmos has announced that it will install a nuclear power plant on Mars, according to Sputnik News. All the elements necessary to start up the plant will reach the red planet via the nuclear powered space tug Zeus, which will begin flight tests in 2030.

Russia has been working on the creation of an interplanetary spacecraft combined with a nuclear power plant since 2010. Already in 2019, it presented a concept for a nuclear space tug, which it deepened and completed in 2020. It is currently working on the experimental design of the tug Zeus: completion is expected in 2024.

For its part, the United States will advance in the creation of nuclear power plants operating on the Moon and Mars. According to PBS News Hour, they will also develop a “fission surface energy system”, which will aim to make human life viable for extended periods in harsh space environments, facilitating the sustainability and independence of future sites.

American specialists believe that small nuclear reactors are capable of providing the necessary energy capacity, thinking about the space exploration missions that will be developed in the coming years. The ambitious plan calls for having a reactor, flight system and lander ready for operation by the end of 2026.

However, everything indicates that several reactors connected to be able to meet the energy needs on the Moon or Mars. Each of them must achieve a permanent production of electricity of at least 10 kilowatts, to guarantee the success of the project.

Related Topic: Russia will use nuclear propulsion to go to Jupiter in 2030.

The advantages of nuclear propulsion

Why the propulsion nuclear could become the cutting edge technology for space travels? For example, according to NPR, a group of specialists recommended that NASA begin right now to study nuclear propulsion seriously, because it would be the best alternative to carry out a US mission to Mars in 2039.

Thinking about the space projects of the coming years, the scientists argue that the key will be to realize faster and cheaper travel. For that purpose, nuclear propulsion would be ideal. With this type of power, missions would be completed with less fuel and in less time. The additional thrust provided by nuclear rocket engines could also be harnessed, simplifying the return trip.

Photo: An artist’s rendering of a nuclear-powered spacecraft designed to take people to Mars in the future. Nuclear power could allow faster travel, experts say. Credit: USNC-Tech.