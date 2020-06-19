Good day for him S&P; BMV IPC, which closed the day on Friday June 19 with notable promotions of the 2.05%, until the 38,404.63 points. The S&P; BMV IPC wrote down the maximum number of 38,592.25 points and a minimum of 37,782.98 points. The listing range for the S&P; BMV IPC between its highest and lowest point (maximum-minimum) during this day it was located in the 2.1%.

In reference to the profitability of the last week, the S&P; BMV IPC records an increase in 1.93%; on the contrary, for a year it still has a decrease in the 11.46%. The S&P; BMV IPC a 16.33% below its current year’s maximum (45,902.68 points) and a 16.5% above its minimum valuation so far this year (32,964.22 points).

