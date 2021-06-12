The S&P 500 seeks new highs in a bullish session on Wall Street

Pre-opening up on Wall Street after a new high of the S&P 500

The Dow Jones rises 0.40% to 34,605.59 points; the S&P 500, 0.19%, to 4,247.28 points, and the Nasdaq, 0.10%, to 14,033.42 points.

Yesterday, a 0.6% increase in the US CPI was published in May, which has placed the inflation rate at 5%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday. The year-on-year figure for May is the highest recorded in the US since August 2008.

The behavior of the S&P 500 stood out yesterday, reaching a new all-time high at the close of the day.

The most important appointment of the next week is the meeting of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Investors are looking for improvements in the Federal Reserve’s forecasts for growth, employment and inflation and will want to know if those responsible have begun to consider moderating stimulus. “It is likely that those responsible for said central bank reiterate their belief in temporary inflation and the need for ‘more substantial advances’ in employment. Given the unsustainable evolution of 19% per year in house prices, those responsible for policy should clarify why they continue to buy 20,000 million USD in mortgage bonds every month, “they point out from Allianz Global Investors.

In the health field, the US signed an agreement to buy 500 million vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech that it will deliver to almost a hundred countries in the next two years.

On the other hand, the United States lifts some sanctions against Iran and eases pressure on stalled talks. An administration official says that “there is no connection between the administrative movement and the Vienna negotiations.”

United Airlines would be in negotiations to split a multi-billion dollar order contract between Boeing and AIRBUS, according to industry sources quoted by ..

For its part, Gamestop revealed Wednesday night that the SEC had asked GameStop to cooperate with an investigation into the unprecedented volatility its stocks have experienced in recent months.. The company also suggested that it is not the only one being investigated. SEC chair Gary Gensler noted that “meme stocks” were on his “radar.” Gamestop shares fell -27.16% yesterday. The news also hit AMC, whose shares fell -13.23%.

Regarding results, Signet Jeweleers released yesterday the figures for the first fiscal quarter listed at the close with strong increases of + 13.99%. Sales increased nearly 100% from the prior year to $ 1.69 billion and earnings per share rose to $ 2.23 per share. Annual sales guides improved.

Regarding digital currencies, The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision proposed that banks face stricter capital requirements when dealing with Bitcoin and other crypto assets.

The banking regulator decided to launch an initial public consultation with banks to comment on their proposals on how they should treat their exposures to crypto assets. Banks will be able to submit their comments on these guidelines until September 10.

The body proposed applying a 1,250% risk weight to a bank’s exposure to Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

In practice, AlphaValue analysts explain, this means that a bank may need a dollar of capital for every dollar of Bitcoin based on a minimum capital requirement of 8%.

On the other hand, the acceptance of Bitcoin as legal tender by El Salvador raises a series of macroeconomic, geopolitical and legal problems, according to the IMF.

Gold yields and loses $ 1,900 and, for its part, a bitcoin is equivalent to $ 37,486.

The interest of the US 10-year bond falls to 1.44% while the euro depreciates against the dollar by 0.16% and is exchanged at 1.2152 ‘greenbacks’.

Oil prices rise this Friday. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, adds 0.43% to $ 72.75 per barrel, while West Texas rises 0.56% to $ 70.53.