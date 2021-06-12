The S&P 500 closes at all-time highs after rising 0.42% for the week

Wall street has closed positively with slight growth (Dow Jones: + 0.04%; S&P 500: + 0.19%; Nasdaq: + 0.35%) and the S&P 500 which has remained at record highs after rising 0.42% in the week. This Thursday, he scored a new all-time record, despite the rise in inflation in United States up to 5% year-on-yearl. Investors continue to discount that the rise in prices will be transitory, and for the moment they ‘buy’ the thesis defended by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

In this sense, the position of Goldman sachs it is still that the rising inflation it’s transitory, but Stephen Scherr, its chief financial officer, has acknowledged that there are risks of overheating.

“We are seeing products like automobiles and the like that have gone up a lot in price, but this is a transitory element in terms of what can happen, “he commented.

“Similarly, there are very, very steep price increases in some of the areas affected by Covid, such as hotels and airlines. And although these factors are beginning to moderate and the risk of higher inflation is low, certainly not ruled out“.

Therefore, although the Fed has tools to control inflation, a sustained rebound in prices and a possible monetary tightening by central banks would be a threat to the markets.

“If the circumstances were such that inflation took hold and the Fed had to act, that would certainly have negative consequences for the markets in general“, Scherr has warned.

Analysts at Pantheon Macroeconomics anticipate that the Underlying inflation, which has rebounded to 3.8% year-on-year in May, “will continue to rise in the next two months above 4% for a time“.

The Fed’s March forecast shows that inflation will return to the 2% target in the fourth quarter of 2022, from 2.2% in the fourth quarter of this year. “We believe that Core PCE inflation (the one the Fed follows) will end this year at around 3.5%. That’s a big mistake and potentially poses a serious threat to the Fed’s benign vision of inflation in the medium term, due to its potential impact on the labor market, “they comment.

In addition, investors discount the consumer confidence data compiled by the University of Michigan, which has been adjusted as expected. The rise in June has reached 86.4, compared to the forecast that analysts used of 84.0.

GEOPOLITICS, COMPANIES AND OTHER MARKETS

On the geopolitical scene, the G7 has pledged to donate 1 billion vaccines to low-income countries. Boris Johnson and Joe Biden had already advanced a donation of 600 million vaccines against Covid from the United Kingdom and the United States.

On the other hand, a group of Republican and Democratic senators have reached a preliminary agreement to approve the infrastructure plan promoted by the White House, although with lower figures than initially anticipated.

At the business level, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has sunk 11% after announcing, in the last hours, that he will not continue with the trials of his drug VX-864, intended to treat alpha 1 antitrispsin protein. This has catapulted Grifols, its competitor with the Prolastin, on the Ibex 35.

We must also highlight Tesla, which has started deliveries of its Model S Plaid, a new high-end version of its flagship electric model. The automobile company has closed with very slight falls.

In addition, Clover Health (+ 0.15%), GameStop (+ 1.64%) Y AMC (+ 13.40%) they replenish from the crashes they suffered this Thursday. These are known as ‘meme shares’, those companies that have achieved large rallies in the stock market thanks to to the Reddit internet forum.

In other markets, the Petroleum West Texas is up 0.73% to $ 70.80. The euro depreciates by 0.50% and changes to $ 1.2108, while the ounce of gold it falls 0.95% to $ 1,878. And the profitability of 10-year American bond it drops slightly to 1.452%. Finally, the bitcoin up 2% to $ 37,366.