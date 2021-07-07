“The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq continue to rise but the one that is causing problems is the Dow Jones”

-How do you see the situation on Wall Street after the US employment data?

-The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, on the weekly chart, continue to rise and the one that is causing problems is the Dow Jones, which is struggling to break the historical maximum that it left at 35,091 and should break it to accompany the rest of the indices. It moves between a range of 35,091 and 33,271 that, if it loses 33,271, things could change a lot.

This afternoon there is a reading of the Fed’s minutes and depending on what can be learned from it, the outlook can change a lot. With the last meeting at the end of the month and already postponed until September, there will be no Federal Reserve meetings, so we are at a crucial time. If there is no movement today we could have a good month until the next Fed meeting that will begin to speak more clearly about inflation and tapering.

On the daily chart, the side is clearly visible. The Dow Jones has confirmed a turnaround, we are going to see if it breaks to the upside but if it falls apart, the situation would get complicated because it would start to diverge and, in the best of cases, the price would be lateralized while, in the worst of the cases, we would attend a correction.

I’m not as optimistic as I was, although statistically when seven sessions in a row hit all-time highs in the S&P 500, this usually indicates that it will be a good year. But technically, the situation is getting complicated and even more so if we look at the indices of the technology companies, the Nasdaq 100, the Nasdaq Composite and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which is leaving a very clear divergence although it has broken timidly. We will see how it evolves today.

Read more

-Do you think there are possibilities in the European stock markets or do you see them very lateral?

-In weekly chart, we see that a side is forming, there are signs of weakness but we must bear in mind that it would be worrying if the Euro Stoxx 50 lost the 3,857 and the 14,816 in the Dax. But German industrial production is falling and the auto industry is suffering a lot; the German automobile association is cutting sales forecasts for this year; This affects the Dax, if the German economy does not do well and in the rest of Europe we will not see it clearly. The Dax is in the high part but it lacks to reach the maximum; on the other hand, the Euro Stoxx is giving way and is dangerously close to the 4,049 area, which if it loses, we could see a scare in Europe.

In Cac 40 we see that he has made a timid turn … they are not very clear or with strong sails but I don’t like the situation so much. And the same in the Ibex 35 and if it loses the 8,765, we would attend stronger corrections. The Ibex is very conditioned by the banks and it is really having a bad time.

Regarding the banking sector, the SX7R and SX7E are undergoing a turnaround and they are in a worrying area. There is still support and levels that could take it but it starts to look bad. I’m not so optimistic anymore. I think we are close to a possible correction. At the moment, the signs are not clear enough but I think that we are already close.

-What are the resistances and supports in the Ibex 35? Are there options in any Spanish securities?

-The reference level is 8,765 and to continue the rises you first have to break this guideline and then 9,310. But being the banks as they are, at the moment I do not see it so clearly. It has clearly left a turn and as it loses this level, we will see it at the 200 average and we would have to pull Fibonacci retracements.

-How far do you think the oil will go?

-I was very bullish, the first expectation was fulfilled, it reached 76.9 -the red candle-. The oil-producing countries have had meetings and it turns out that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, long allies, are now disagreeing over the agreements of the plus part (OPEC +), Russia and others … They wanted to add 400,000 barrels per day but The meeting ended at the end without an agreement and with no next date, which opens the doors to possible price drops.

Yesterday it fell 4% after the meeting, today it rebounds but it would not surprise me that if there is no agreement, each one will start to produce what they see fit and begin to fill the oil market, we can see the price in the 66.60 area. If this changes, we could go to the 84 area and between 84 and 91 we have a significant resistance area.

But if they reach an agreement it could even exceed 77 and continue to rise. Although I think that now it is more likely to go towards the 66.60 area.

-How do you see gold?

-I see it bullish until it reaches the 1.830 area which is where the 200 average is, it made a very clear bullish movement, broke this level, made a throw back and continued the rise … it even broke the 200 average and it peaked in 1916, fell and instead of stopping at the 200 average, the Fed meeting caused the markets to plummet, triggering strong candles and we see that it broke the average.

However, it has reached the support zone that we had marked at 1,755. Now, for me, it is bullish, at least until 1,830 and, if it broke, it could continue to rise and surpass those 1,916; also with the Fed meetings there may be important movements.