By Cassandra Garrison

BUENOS AIRES, Jun 29 (.) – At the South Pole, considered the coldest spot on Earth, the temperature is rising rapidly.

So fast, in fact, that Kyle Clem and other researchers began to worry and wonder if human-caused climate change was playing a bigger than expected role in Antarctica.

Temperature data shows the desolate region has warmed three times more than the rate of global warming in the past three decades to 2018, the hottest year on record at the South Pole, researchers report in a study published Monday in Nature. Climate Change.

Looking at data from 20 weather stations across Antarctica, the warming rate of the South Pole was seven times higher than the overall average for the continent.

« The South Pole seemed to be isolated from what was happening in the rest of the world, » said Clem, who has focused his research at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand on better understanding the Antarctic climate. « But suddenly it intensifies with rapid warming, one of the strongest on the planet. »

Clem and his colleagues wanted to explain why the icy continent began to heat up quickly after a cooling period during the 1970s and 1980s: was it natural variability? Or was it part of the broader trend of global warming caused by human industrial activity?

The answer, they found, was both.

The warming of the South Pole is in part related to the natural rise in temperatures in the tropical western Pacific that is driven south by cyclones in the icy waters of the Weddell Sea off the Antarctic Peninsula.

But that pattern, believed to be part of a decades-long natural process, explained only part of the warming trend. The rest, the researchers said, was due to climate change.

« The end result is a massive warm-up, » Clem said, although he acknowledged that it is difficult to determine exactly how much each factor influenced. With temperature records for the South Pole dating back only 60 years, the region’s climate is difficult to understand.

IT’S STILL COLD

Scientists have discovered that Pacific climate systems can influence West Antarctica and the Antarctic Peninsula, where rising air and water temperatures are already causing melting ice.

The researchers look closely at the continent amid concerns that the loss of ice will lead to higher sea levels worldwide.

What happens closer to the Antarctic coasts has more influence on this thaw. But this new « significant » finding that the world’s southernmost point is also vulnerable to warming came as a surprise to Alexandra Isern, director of Antarctic studies at the US National Science Foundation.

« An area of ​​the planet that we thought was very isolated is actually not that isolated, » Isern said.

Still, the South Pole is still in no danger of melting. « These temperature changes are pretty amazing, but it’s still pretty cold, » said climatologist Julienne Stroeve, based in Manitoba, Canada, while working for the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado.

Temperatures at the South Pole, which is located on an icy plateau 2.4 kilometers (1.5 miles) above sea level, generally range from -50 to -20 degrees Celsius (-58 to -4 Fahrenheit).

And so far, the temperature changes have not been significant enough « to translate into a loss of mass » in the ice in the interior of Antarctica, he said.

But the new study shows that Antarctica is « waking up » to climate change, Stroeve warned. « That, to me, is alarming. » (Report by Cassandra Garrison; Translated by Marina Lammertyn and Jorge Otaola; Edited by Ricardo Figueroa)