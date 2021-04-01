The South African variant rebels against antibodies, but the immune response goes much further

In recent months, three “worrisome variants”(Variant of Concern, VOC) of SARS-CoV-2. One of the reasons behind this name is the possibility that our immune response, whether natural or mediated by vaccines and treatments against covid-19, is diminished by its fault. An article published this week in the journal Nature based on laboratory experiments sheds some light on the matter.

Several researchers from Columbia University (USA) analyzed the susceptibility of both real and artificial viruses (pseudoviruses) of the variants B.1.1.7 (British) and B.1.351 (South African) to neutralization with 30 monoclonal antibodies, plasma of 20 convalescent patients and serum of 22 vaccinated people.

The biotechnology company Regeneron, responsible for one of the treatments with monoclonal antibodies, whose efficacy has put the variants in check, participated in the work. This is because these therapies were designed to work against a different version of SARS-CoV-2, by binding to specific areas of the virus that have changed too much today.

The results showed that variant B.1.1.7, dominant in countries such as the United Kingdom and Israel, resists neutralization by most monoclonal antibodies directed at one of the areas of the spike affected by the mutations (the N- domain). terminnal, NTD). However, it is not capable of escaping from the plasma of patients who have overcome the disease or the serum of people vaccinated against covid-19.

These differences are due to the fact that monoclonal antibodies are identical and bind to the same site, so a mutation can prevent their task. On the contrary, in our body the immune response is more complex and includes a cocktail of different antibodies, among other measures, that make it difficult to have problems in real conditions. Data from countries such as Israel and the United Kingdom, and published in journals such as NEJM, corroborate the idea that vaccines against covid-19 work against variant B. 1.1.7.

The problem of the South African variant

The authors consider the experiments carried out with the B.1.351 variant that today is dominant in South Africa, and one of the most fearful in relation to the immune response and vaccines, to be more “worrisome”.

In this case, they not only observed a resistance to monoclonal antibodies directed to the NTD domain, but also to the RBD (receptor-binding domain). This is the area affected by the most characteristic mutation of this variant, E484K.

The researchers also observed a resistance that is about 10 times higher than plasma from convalescent and vaccinated patients. “B.1.351 and other emerging variants with similar mutations in the spike present new challenges for monoclonal antibody therapies and threaten the protective efficacy of current vaccines,” the study authors write.

These results are in line with other recent ones. A work published last week in Nature Medicine warned that South African variant pseudovirus showed, under laboratory conditions, “a substantial to complete escape” to neutralization in plasma of convalescent patients.

The researchers did not use the P.1 (Brazilian) variant in their study, but since it shares some mutations with B.1.351, they theorize that it could show similar resistance. However, a prepublication pending review shared this month contradicts this hypothesis: it was found that the variant is resistant to multiple monoclonal antibodies, but less to the plasma of convalescent patients and, above all, that of vaccinated people.

For this reason, the authors of the prepublication concluded that “the P.1 variant threatens current antibody therapies, but less the protective efficacy of our vaccines.” Regarding this work, the immunologist from the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai (USA) assured that the Brazilian variant “seems less of a problem” than the South African.

Real life is different from the laboratory

It is important to note that the results of experiments carried out in laboratory conditions, sometimes with artificial viruses, do not have to be an exact reflection of what happens when that virus infects a real human body. For example, Reuters has assured that Oxford / AstraZeneca will soon publish data showing that its vaccine is effective against the Brazilian variant. Additionally, a study published this week in NEJM shows that Pfizer’s vaccine is capable of neutralizing all three variants of concern.

Even laboratory experiments remind us that the immune system is complex and, above all, that it does not stare while viruses adapt. A pending peer-review prepublication shared this week shows that antibodies also evolve to gain “resilience” to their enemy’s mutations. Failure to do so “would allow SARS-CoV-2 to escape its neutralizing effects.”

Another preprint, this one shared last week, ensures that the immune effort involved in the dreaded South African variant could not be wasted. Their results conclude that the serum of patients previously infected with B.1.351 is not only capable of effectively neutralizing it, but they are also capable of killing the original variants and even the Brazilian one.

“These data suggest that the antibody response in patients infected with the South African variant has a wide specificity, and that the vaccines designed [con la secuencia de la B.1.351] they can get cross-answers, ”the authors write.

To all this we must add that antibodies are not the only weapon the immune system has: a recent prepublication affirms that the British, South African, Brazilian and Californian variants have a “negligible” effect on the T lymphocytes, cells specialized in killing those companions that have been infected by the coronavirus.

Source: SINC

