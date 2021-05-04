The South African Burmester embroiders it in Tenerife with five Spaniards in the top 20

The South African Dean burmester put the direct to the first of change in the last day of the Tenerife Open, which promised many emotions with ten players in a distance of 3 strokes, and took his second title of the European Tour at 31 years old. This Sunday he signed an extraordinary card of 62 strokes (-9) for a total of 259 (-25). Thanks to an eagle-3 on the last hole the German Nicolai Von Dellingshausen he slipped second with 264 and final lap of 68.

The initial arreón of the South African left all his rivals dislodged, including the Spanish Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, who could do nothing before the champion’s push and ended with a painful bogey-6 on the 18th hole for 70 and 268 (-16), in the eighth place shared. Pedro OriolThus, he was in the end the best Spaniard after delivering a 64 for 267 (-17), in sixth place ex aequo. Burmester, if he had a difficult moment, solved it by putting the necessary putts to save the pair and leave his card immaculate: 9 birdies. Brutal.

According to a European Tour statistic, from 1979 (Dale Hayes and Simon Hobday) two South Africans did not win the same year on the circuit in tournaments played in Spain: last week Garrick Higgo he won in Gran Canaria and Burmester is in Tenerife.

Burmester’s display of power aside, we must highlight the global performance of the Spanish. Well on this final day were Pedro Oriol, Adri Arnaus and Pablo Larrazábal, who together with the 20-year-old Eduard Rousaud, and García Rodríguez, finished classified in the top 20 although at no time did any of them have a minimal chance of victory in front of Burmester’s recital.

García Rodríguez, a Madrid golfer from El Robledal who works with a team led by Pepín Rivero, had just played very well in Kenya, with two places in the top 15 (4th and 14th). He was knocking again on the door of victory on the European Tour. In the last nine months he has already had a serious chance of winning on Sunday four times. This time it could not be, we will see next week in this same field of Costa Adeje, in the Tenerife Championship.

Finally, we must highlight the comebacks of Oriol (64), Arnaus (66) and Larrazábal (64). The one from Moià came close to the top with five birdies on 8 holes at the beginning of the day, but two bogeys on 9 and 12 cut his progression, regaining ground at the end to 16 under par, 9 strokes behind the champion. Larrazábal was also very well, a 64 with which the RCG El Prat pro will surely gain confidence in his game for the third consecutive tournament in the Canary Islands.

Final classification (par 71):

259 Dean Burmester (SAF) 63 68 66 62

264 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen (Ale) 64 62 70 68

265 Kalle Samooja (End) 64 66 66 69

…

267 Pedro Oriol (Esp / 6th) 69 69 65 64

268 Adri Arnaus (Esp / 8th) 65 71 66 66

Sebastián Gª Rodríguez (Esp) 66 68 64 70

269 ​​Pablo Larrazábal (Esp / 12º) 66 70 69 64

270 Eduard Rousaud (Esp / 18º) 64 6670 70

272 Eduardo De la Riva (Esp / 28º) 67 69 68 68

Alejandro Cañizares (Esp) 68 65 70 69

273 Pep Angles (Esp / 33º) 65 64 73 71

Alfredo Gª Heredia (Esp) 69 64 66 74

278 Adrián Otaegui (Esp / 60º) 69 67 70 72