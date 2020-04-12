An artist has recreated the sound of the V10 engine with his cello

The images show the 2004 Belgian Grand Prix

They say that confinement due to the Covid-19 coronavirus has brought out the most creative side of some. There are not a few who have dared with painting, music or even language learning. This cellist has decided to recreate the sound of the V10 engine of Fernando Alonso’s Renault R24 … and we love it!

Fernando Alonso himself has been one of those who have dared to show his most artistic side, because last week he assured that he was trying to ‘kill time’ with painting and even confirmed to artist Domingo Zapata that he would try to send one of his works to the contest he had organized.

What the two-time world champion did not know is that a Formula 1 fan would carry out a more than curious imitation of one of the engines that he squeezed in the past. Specifically, the heavenly chant of the Renault R24’s V10 engine on the Belgian circuit in Spa-Francorchamps.

The artist in question is called Daniel Acebes, commonly known as ‘El Chelista’, and due to this long quarantine he has decided to use his cello to do a fascinating ’imitation’. And although he himself says he is losing his mind, we have loved it!

“Day 31 of confinement. I already created the V10 of Fernando Alonso. The worst thing is that I have studied the melody! The speed limit is a little bit ‘fa’. How about you? Are you also losing your mind? One less day! “Commented Daniel Acebes, El Chelista, on his Twitter account.

As a curiosity, the images show the 2004 Belgian Grand Prix, in which the two Renault led the race after the first corner, although later the story would be quite different – the victory went to Kimi Räikkönen, with the two Ferrari next to him on the podium.

