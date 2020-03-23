“The sound disgusted me”

While contestants struggle to withstand the pressure of ‘Survivors’ and not pass out, others try to redeem passion, but they are incapable of it. We are talking about Hugo Sierra and Ivana Icardi, who have once again starred another quilt on the beach that has amazed Adara Molinero by the sounds that were heard.

Hugo Sierra and Ivana Icardi quilt in ‘Survivientes’

About to go to sleep, Yiya warned them to be careful if they had sex: “Be careful not to get pregnant, I don’t want nephews here.” Once their partner had left, the couple began to kiss on the mattress, going to cover under the bedspread, stand on top of each other and catch suspicious movements. During the time of their lively activity, they heard some strange squeaks, which ended with them cleaning their legs.

Adara’s reaction

Adara Molinero was in a video call connection with Jordi González in ‘Survivors: Honduras Connection’. Hugo Sierra’s ex-partner gave her opinion on the images she had just seen: “Being honest, I have been quite embarrassed by others, I found it disgusting, “he confessed.” I am against things that are not real, vulgar things. “

The presenter asked him why he felt this aversion to an act of love: “I was disgusted by the soundFurthermore, he claimed that he did not understand what the Uruguayan was doing when he criticized her for falling in love with Gianmarco in ‘GH VIP 7’. “When I was in ‘GH’ he went on to say that he would not do certain things for his son and is doing worse“As much as he feels for a person, he said that he would not do certain things to think about that person. So much that he said about me, now I would have to apply it to him. “

