It has been over a decade since The Sopranos stopped broadcasting. However, the question What happened to Tony Soprano? It has stayed in the minds of her fans ever since as if planted by Inception’s Dom Cobb himself. But now, 13 years later, we finally have the answer to this question.

During a recent round table where David Chase was promoting his new book, The Sopranos Sessions, he slipped and more importantly, confirmed the fate of his legendary character Tony Soprano, ending the grueling debate that has left fans spinning it over and over.

But first of all, we must fill ourselves with context in order to enjoy the confession as it should. Recalling the series finale titled Made In America, we can see the Soprano family reunite at the Holsten’s restaurant. But during all this time, there is a mysteriously familiar hitman hanging around. In the end everything goes black before something else unfolds. You can see it here once again:

So, Did something happen? Does the final scene simply infer that Tony would always be looking over his shoulders? Does he live or die? Creator Chase kept it a secret for years, and surely it would always have been if it weren’t for his slip.

Let’s go back to the round table, Sopranos Sessions co-author Alan Sepinwall asked Chase, “When you said there was an end point, you don’t mean Tony at Holsten’s, you just wanted to say: ‘I think I have two more years of value stories in me. ‘”.

To which Chase responded by dropping all the soup: “Yes, I think I had that death scene about two years before the end … But we didn’t do that.”. Claiming that in that scene Tony dies after all.

Almost immediately, his other Sopranos Sessions co-author, Matt Zoller Seitz, picked up on his statement and said: “You realize, of course, that you just referred to that as a death scene.”. Breaking with his “I was sparked” face, Chase replied: “Fuck you guys”.

And so, from one second to another and thirteen years later, the mystery has been solved. Fortunately for fans, there are plenty more stories to tell, as Chase’s prequel The Many Saints of Newark will hit theaters on March 12, 2021.

