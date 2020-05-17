When advising the Education Secretariat of the São Paulo City Hall in 2019, specialist Silvia Colello used to listen to the parents’ anxieties about the literacy process of their children, enrolled in the municipal network. “There are many doubts as to whether there is a certain age for literacy, just as there is in the private system,” says Colello, who is a professor at the graduate school at the Faculty of Education at USP.

“There is also a lot of doubt about how to read and write, because, since the last century, the technical framework and everything we knew about literacy has changed. And parents are distressed to see their children being literate in a different way from theirs. “

Literacy is also one of the Achilles’ heels of Brazilian education: the most recent data, from 2016, showed that only 45.3% of children in the third year of elementary school had adequate learning in reading and 66.1% in writing .

The problem, apparently, persists into adulthood: functional illiterates (people with limitations to read, interpret texts, identify irony and perform mathematical operations in situations of daily life) were practically 30% of the population between 15 and 64 years old, according to 2018 Functional Illiteracy Indicator.

These debates gained a new chapter with the launch, in February, by the Ministry of Education (MEC), of the Tempo de Aprender program, which provides actions to encourage literacy for the state and municipal networks that join. The MEC states that 3,231 municipalities and states joined the program.

In the midst of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, according to the MEC press office, the free online platform for Time to Learn literacy practices aimed at parents and teachers had 1 million hits by April 30.

Abraham Weintraub at the launch of the Tempo de Aprender project, which provides assessment of reading fluency in children

The program’s proposal in general, says the MEC, is to do a work of “improvement, support and appreciation for teachers and school managers in the last year of pre-school and in the 1st and 2nd year of elementary school (period in which the literacy occurs at school) “, to improve the country’s literacy rates.

However, the program is questioned by education specialists particularly for the intention of assessing the fluency in oral reading of children in the 2nd year of elementary school, around 7 or 8 years old.

In practice, instead of just applying a written test to children, the evaluation proposed by MEC will hire an application to record children’s reading and measure their fluency, informs the ministry’s advisory.

‘Reading is more than coding what’s on paper’

“I think it is very bad to measure fluency in reading – the mistake of this is to think that reading is just decoding what is written on paper”, says Silvia Colello to BBC News Brasil.

“What we want is a reflective reading, to read and relate to the characters, to consolidate what is in the text. Reading X number of words in a period does not measure their mental processing of what was read. Sometimes children read and , when you ask them what they understood from the text, they reply: ‘I don’t know, I was just reading’. “

The risk, she believes, is that this type of measurement creates in children resistance or inhibition of reading, an opposite intention to that desired. “Because as important as knowing how to read is to enjoy reading and writing.”

According to Francisca Pereira Maciel, director of the Center for Literacy, Reading and Writing (Ceale) at UFMG, the evaluation of reading fluency has generated concern among part of the education managers in the municipalities. “I think it is a delay to worry about fluency,” he says. “We already have past experiences of this, which were traumatic, from the time when a school supervisor took oral reading tests with students. This simply measures oralization, but more important than how many words you read per minute is to understand the text and make use of it. “

João Batista Araujo e Oliveira, president of Instituto Alfa e Beto, thinks that, although it is not yet clear which references will be used by MEC, “evaluating at the end of the second year gives an idea of ​​whether the school is in fact literacy “.

He finds the criticisms related to fluency unfounded. “Reading is not just that (fluency), but it has to be done. Reading fluency is an important skill, and there is a lot of (academic) literature proving it, with solid evidence in many developed countries. Understanding the text is another dimension, and fluency in the text is a necessary condition for it “, he says.

According to the MEC, the purpose of the exam is “to offer state, municipal and district networks an objective indicator of literacy performance and easy verification of reading learning”.

In Sobral, a city in Ceará that is considered one of the main success cases in Brazil in literacy and elementary education, an oral examination of the reading of children in the 1st and 2nd years of elementary school is already done, and the recordings are heard by professionals to evaluate student fluency.

But, during the test, the examiner also asks the children questions about the text read and its characters, to assess whether they really understood what they read, explains BBC News Brasil Herbert Lima, Sobral’s secretary of education. In addition, the city conducts semester written tests, in Portuguese and mathematics, for all students of all years of elementary school.

The question of age

In addition to discussions about assessment, there is insecurity among parents and educators about the expectation of when a Brazilian child should be literate, explains Maria Alice Junqueira, coordinator of literacy projects at Cenpec (Center for Studies and Research in Education, Culture and Community Action). This is because different documents bring different guidelines.

The National Education Plan (PNE, approved by law in 2014 after three years of debate in Congress) aims to “teach all children to read and write, at most by the 3rd year of elementary school, by 2024”.

And the National Literacy Policy, created by the Jair Bolsonaro government, mentions the PNE goal, but also mentions the “prioritization of literacy in the first year of elementary school”.

Meanwhile, the Tempo de Aprender project provides for evaluation to measure the results of literacy in the 2nd grade.

“Is it possible to teach literacy in the second year? Yes, in theory. Good schools teach literacy at that age. But what reality in Brazil are we talking about? We have to remember that we have not yet been able to teach literacy properly even in the third year”, says Junqueira, citing data from 2016, of the National Literacy Assessment.

“We have 1 million children who have not reached a sufficient level of reading. We have not yet reached the goal of literacy in the third year, let alone the second or the first. This can generate immense frustration.”

What about the common anxiety of parents, if there is a certain age for their child to be literate? Is it bad if he takes more or less to become literate?

For Araujo e Oliveira, from Instituto Alfa e Beto, a year is “more than enough to teach a child to read and write”. He thinks that, at the end of the first year of elementary school, if the child does not have a “reasonable spelling and fluency notion, parents should charge the school”.

The other literacy scholars consulted by BBC News Brasil believe that there is no single age considered ideal – and that literacy should be seen as a process of mistakes and successes, with strategies that can begin in early childhood education and that should extend up to 8 years of age (3rd year of elementary school), in which children may have different rhythms.

Formally, the literacy process begins in the 1st grade of elementary school, around 6 years old. In early childhood education for children aged 2 to 5 years, experts recommend exposing children to situations involving literacy: teachers reading different books with children daily, showing children what letter their names begin with (and asking, for example, “and what other words do they start with that same letter?”) or taking advantage of class trips to observe signs or notices.

“They are ways of giving social use to reading and writing,” says Maciel, from Ceale.

In addition, “mediated reading (by an adult), with books by good authors and good illustrators, is also an immersion in literate practices”, says Junqueira, from Cenpec. “And it is important that this adult talks to the child about the book, encouraging them to understand the plot, to answer about the characters and to know different types of text (poetry, prose, etc.).”

The danger, however, is to force this process too early in early childhood education, say some. “There has been a lot in public education to anticipate the practice (of literacy), something that slaughters children,” says Maria Alice Junqueira.

In contact with books and letters, children develop an interest in reading

Back in Sobral (CE), the city starts literacy practices in the last year of early childhood education, through games and activities to identify letters and syllables, explains Secretary Herbert Lima. “We are even criticized by some theorists who believe that we are anticipating (the process), but in the private network several children already read and write some words around the age of five, so we think it is important (to develop these practices).”

And the parents?

At home, especially in the present moment of confinement, reading together at night and talking about what has been read is a way to raise children interested in reading, experts say.

Games and toys with letters also serve to arouse children’s curiosity even before they learn to read and write, as they allow children to associate letters with their own names or those of those close to them.

“Children today are already born in literate environments – reading stories, going to the market or the cake recipe are already fundamental experiences”, says Silvia Colello. “My children learned the alphabet with lettered fridge magnets, which they played with while I was in the kitchen. Without being forced at all. On a large scale, if all children have these reading and writing experiences, they will see meaning (in the literacy).”

What about warning signs which parents should be aware of in literacy?

For Maria Alice Junqueira, from Cenpec, it is good to pay attention if children up to 6 or 7 years old are not interested in the letters or in the way the names are written, for example.

“Does she pay attention to the stories read, the signs on the street? If not, it’s good to start bringing these practices and invite them to discuss books or write a message together for a relative on WhatsApp, for example.”

That said, some experts claim that mistakes should be viewed naturally.

“From the past century to the present, the theoretical framework and what we know about literacy has changed a lot,” says Silvia Colello. “The new practices encourage the student to take risks in writing, even if he makes mistakes. And if the teacher corrects everything, he ends up inhibiting the student in this process. (But) parents are distressed to see their children being literate in a different way than that they went. “

Therefore, she says, it is acceptable for a rudimentary text from students at the beginning of literacy to return home without having their spelling errors corrected by the teacher. The idea, she says, is not to make the process oppressive for students, so as not to discourage them from reading and writing.

“In Brazil, until recently, learning to read and write was to be able to write your own name. But we saw that only the domain of the system is not enough. I think it is more important that she risks writing a letter to Santa Claus, even without knowing how to write properly “, continues Colello.

“I have seen children with wonderful handwriting, but who did not know exactly what they were copying on the blackboard. That is why we have such functional illiteracy: they are people who have passed through school, but have not become users of the written language.”

The dispute of methods

What about literacy methods? This is another discussion that took shape with the current management of MEC, before defenses of the phonic method, centered on the relationship between letters and speech sounds (in other words, the relationship between graphemes – the graphic symbols we use in writing – and the phonemes, which are the sounds produced in the speech of these symbols).

The government’s National Literacy Policy cites phonemic awareness as one of the six essential components of literacy that will be fostered throughout the implementation of the plan.

Instituto Alfa e Beto also uses this method in its projects. “Generally, they (phonic methods) benefit all types of students, but they are particularly more effective with students with learning difficulties in reading and writing”, explains the organization’s website. “More and more phonic methods show their effectiveness in literacy and gain prominence with the support of science.”

But MEC’s ​​emphasis on this model has raised criticism.

For Silvia Colello, focusing on understanding phonemes, “the phonic method is a faster way to show results and reduce illiteracy, but it generates a mechanical use of the language, which is not what we want”.

Francisca Maciel believes that Brazilian delays in literacy go beyond the methodology used in the classroom. For her, it is necessary to address other problems that hinder the learning process of students in the first years of the fundamental cycle: teacher turnover, discontinuity of projects in municipal networks, deficiencies in teacher training and inconstant access to good literature books in school libraries.

“It is not a problem of methods, as the government proposed. If it were, we would not be illiterate in the world, because it would be enough to apply one method or another. All the time, in the classroom, teachers use principles from different methods. is to think that a method will be the key “, he says.

Returning to the example of Sobral – who has 95% of his 5th year students with adequate knowledge in Portuguese, against 56% of the Brazilian average, according to Prova Brasil 2017 -, the city does not formally adopt any teaching method, reports Herbert Lima, rather, it extracts practices from different methods that educators consider suitable for practice and for each age group.

