         The Sony Xperia L4 arrives in Spain, price and official availability

With the Mobile World Congress already canceled, Sony made online the public appearance before the media to publicize its news for the start of the year, and among the phones presented came the Sony Xperia L4. A new militant of his lower-middle lines or directly entry lines, and the confirmation of the price of the same was pending.

Days later, from Sony Germany the price of the Sony Xperia L4 slipped to the country and we were waiting for the phone to finally set foot in Europe under the promise that it would land in the spring. Finally, the Xperia L4 is already among us, officially arrives in Spain and it does so at a price of 199 euros.

The Sony Xperia L4 for 199 euros in Spain

The new model in the manufacturer’s most economical range has also evolved considerably compared to its predecessor. Among its most important innovations is the 6.2-inch widescreen with a 21: 9 aspect ratio and a drop-shaped notch. It also includes a triple rear camera made up of a 13 MP main sensor, a 5 MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The Sony Xperia L4 comes to us in a single configuration with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal capacity, and can be purchased in the two colors initially announced for the device, black and blue. The phone is now available on the Sony Xperia website at a price of 199 euros with a physical store locator and it will not take long to reach other online stores such as Amazon and the like.

SONY XPERIA L4

SCREEN

6.2 inches (21: 9)

HD + resolution (1,680 x 720 pixels)

PROCESSOR

Helium P22

RAM

3GB

STORAGE

64GB + microSDXC

SOFTWARE

Android 9.0 Pie

REAR CAMERA

Main sensor 13 MP

Wide angle 5 MP

Depth sensor 2 MP

FRONTAL CAMERA

8 MP

DRUMS

3,580 mAh

CONNECTIVITY

4G LTE, Dual SIM, WiFi n, BT 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

OTHERS

Side fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

159 x 71 x 8.7 mm

178 g

PRICE

199 euros at Sony Spain

More information | Sony Spain

