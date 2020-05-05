         The Sony Xperia 10 II arrives in Europe: price and official availability

We were in February, already with the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona canceled due to the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus, when Sony unveiled its new batch of phones for this start of the year. Among them came the Sony Xperia 10 II, renewing your midline which inherited the design lines of its predecessor.

However, the landing did not come accompanied by the official price of the device, despite the fact that the one that has now been confirmed as available for Europe leaked from Germany. The statement is made by Sony itself and tells us that this Sony Xperia 10 II will cost 369 euros in the old continent, although without specifying a specific date beyond an “available soon” that accompanies the phone in several countries, Spain among them.

This is the Sony Xperia 10 II

SONY XPERIA 10 II

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

157 x 69 x 8.2 mm

151 grams

SCREEN

OLED with 6-inch FHD + resolution

21: 9 ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 6

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

GPU

Adreno 610

RAM

4GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

128 GB

REAR CAMERA

triple camera:

12MP wide angle with 26mm equivalent focal length

8MP ultra wide-angle with 16mm equivalent focal length

8 MP telephoto lens with focal length equivalent to 52 mm

FRONT CAMERA

8 MP

DRUMS

3,600 mAh with 20 W adaptive charging

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 10

CONNECTIVITY

4G

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

NFC

USB C

Headphone jack

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader on the side

IP65 / IP68 water resistance

High resolution audio

PRICE

369 euros in Europe

The camera as the axis of the telephone

With the new Xperia 10 II, in addition to its generation partners, Sony places part of the technology of its ‘Mark II’ series of cameras and even adopts its nomenclature. Thus, we have two rear cameras located in horizotal, with 13 and 8 megapixels to offer a main sensor and another with a telephoto lens. Two magnification optical zoom for this Xperia 10 II.

On the screen, Sony maintains the 21: 9 ‘Cinema Display’ ratio of its previous generation, and opts for a 7-inch FullHD + OLED panel, although it takes the fingerprint reader to the side of the phone. For the battery, 3,600 mAh with adaptive fast charge up to 20W, and 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC chip, headphone jack and USB type C in the connectivity part.

For the brain, Sony has opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 supported on 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. We also found IP65 / 68 dust and water resistance, in addition to Gorilla Glass 6 wrapping the phone both on the screen and on the back. The Xperia 10 II arrives in Europe shortly, as we said, for 369 euros.

More information | Sony europe

