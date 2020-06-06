Last February Sony presented its most ambitious mobile phone to date, a phone that made photographic shooting and video recording its main aspirations: the Sony Xperia 1 II. After months without knowing the price or the launch date in Spain, we finally know both details: will go on sale in mid-June at a cost of 1,199 euros.

One of the phones that aroused the most expectation last February was still far from its buyers and without us knowing the specific marketing details. Sony kept the cost of the Xperia 1 II secret, then rumors spread around the 1,200 euros toll to acquire the device. So it was in certain European territories; price that is also maintained in Spain: Sony has finally updated the sale page of the phone. Of course, it comes with a great gift to start the wait (and the cost).

Reserve the Sony Xperia 1 II and get some headphones

In the end, the somewhat exorbitant price for the phone has been confirmed, a cost that equates the Sony Xperia 1 II with its competition in the most ‘premium’ range, iPhone 11 Pro included. This is confirmed on the official website of the phone: 1,199 euros. That yes, in exchange Sony has included a hardware of height, also a performance in the field of multimedia capture that aspires to be outstanding, at least on paper.

As confirmed by the brand, the Sony Xperia 1 II will be sold from June 18 at the cost of 1,199 euros. It can currently be booked at Sony’s online dealer. And this reserve carries a gift: some Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones with active noise cancellation valued at 380 euros.

Sony Xperia 1 II datasheet

Sony Xperia 1 II

SCREEN

OLED 6.5 “21: 9

4K HDR

Motion Blur Reduction

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

166 x 72 x 7.9mm

181g

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 865

RAM

8 GB

STORAGE

256 GB

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 10

REAR CAMERA

12 MP f / 2.2 16mm

12 MP f / 1.7 24mm

12 MP f / 2.4 70mm

iToF 3D

FRONTAL CAMERA

8 MP

DRUMS

4,000mAh

Fast charge 21W Power Delivery

Wireless charging

CONNECTIVITY

5G sub6

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C

NFC

OTHERS

Headphone jack

Corning Gorilla Glass

IP65 / 68

Fingerprint reader on the side

PRICE

1,199 euros

