The Sony WH-1000XM4 touch the 300 euros in Amazon in an offer that takes them to touch its lowest price | Technology

Amazon has one of the most sought-after over-ear headphones on sale, Sony’s, offering spectacular noise cancellation and several other top-notch features.

The audio and sound sector does not stop growing, especially thanks to the impulse of True Wireless type headphones, which have already reached practically all users on the planet. However, old-fashioned headband headphones are a favorite with lovers of quality sound, with several models that stand out from the crowd.

One of these models is Sony, specifically its WH1000XM4, which have been on sale for just a year and which come to take over from a very successful line of headphones. The price, although officially it is much higher, has just fallen on Amazon to only 309 euros, quite a bargain.

Sony’s most advanced active noise-canceling headphones let you isolate yourself from external noise with variable control. With Bluetooth and a battery of up to 30 hours to never stop.

Yes indeed, the version that is lowered is the silver one, since the black one does have its usual price for now.

If you don’t mind, the price is very competitive. It’s actually the cheapest so far on Amazon, so it’s a good chance to get some top-notch headband headphones at a good price.

High level cancellation and maximum comfort

There are many points in favor of these headband helmets, starting with the quality of its active noise cancellation, which really isolates you completely from external noise and that you can modulate to your liking.

Of course, another is the clarity of the sound, adjusted and tuned by all kinds of experts and that has earned them to be considered one of the best headphones on the market at the moment.

Its pads are quite comfortable, something that unfortunately does not happen with all models of this type, completely closed around the ear. You can wear them for hours without even realizing it, which is why many professionals and even gamers have chosen them.

The battery life moves around 30 hours, practically enough to forget about them and much higher than what any of the True Wireless headphones that are on sale right now can offer.

