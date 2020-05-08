         The Sonic Game at the Tokyo Olympics is now available for iPhone and Android

The fastest video game hedgehog is ahead of the Tokyo Olympics to give mobiles a large collection of Olympic events at the stroke of a pulse. The Olympics have seen their celebration date delayed, but the launch of the game is on time: it is now available for download at the two most important mobile stores, Google Play and the App Store.

Big sporting events don’t just happen in stadiums and on television screens, but also on smartphone panels. Since franchises are a huge boost for downloads, mobile games often take advantage of the pull of events like the Olympics, an environment that SEGA has been taking advantage of in its star franchise, Sonic. Do you want to compete with the blue hedgehog and his companions in a varied selection of sports events? Well, you can do it on your Android and / or iPhone.

Sonic at the Olympics: Tokyo 2020

Although the game maintains the original release schedule, we know that its name is no longer true to life: the Tokyo Olympics are not going to take place this 2020 (in principle they are delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic). Still, the game still stands today while offering plenty of ways to have fun competing. All with the charisma that SEGA imprints on Sonic’s titles.

This new installment of Sonic at the Olympic Games offers 15 different sporting events: from climbing to archery; going through athletics competitions, such as the 100 meter dash or the 400 meter hurdle. It is an online mobile game, so Internet connection is required to play. Although that does facilitate the competition since we will have access to the different world rankings. We can even compete against other players.

The game offers a varied selection of activities, includes multiple achievements and does not dispense with in-app purchases. Such purchases remove restrictions: Sonic at the Olympics: Tokyo 2020 has a limited number of free trials.

Although the launch was scheduled for today May 7, 2020, SEGA has had to pause the servers: At the moment it is not possible to play. Surely it is a matter of hours, so you can download Sonic at the Olympics to have him ready to compete.

