June 28, 1999, a date that for fans of Damon Albarn and Blur did not pass in vain because it was just that day when the band released “Coffee and TV”, One of his most popular songs that over the years became a symbol not only of the nineties britpop, but of the band as such. How to forget that little blue milk — better known in Spanish as the Little Blur — in love and looking for that rebellious teenager who ran away from home to play with his band?

With lyrics that reflect that youth immersed in the party, in the discovery to know what future would hold for them but above all, with a deep love for music, “Coffee and TV” is performed by Graham Coxon, the second mind or better said, in charge of giving head and foot to his inventions and to those of Damon Albarn himself. He, in a very shy way, perches behind his guitar to sing: “So give me coffee and TV … pacefully / I’ve seen so much, I’m going blind and I’m brain-dead virtually”.

A song that goes beyond just a little milk

You may have sung the lyrics on more than one occasion, but have you paid attention to its message? Maybe not much, but depending on the stanzas, you are on the floor, you feel ignored, bored, empty and above all, you know that people don’t really care. So what is done in these cases? Simple. You drink coffee and watch TV —A great custom in the nineties, where television stations and production houses took much more strength and encouraged the creation of entertainment programs such as reality shows, melodramas, etc.—.

But youth, as experimental and hyperactive as it is, is looking for something more. Find something that gives your mind the ability to think, to feel less dead, to socialize and meet new people “If they want to be, they can also be withdrawn or, as in the case of Graham, introverts.”

So if you fall in love, if you find the ideal person, you have everything to take you away from that virtual world, from that routine and plagued world of falsehood and only then, you may start again. A world in which only that person and you exist and that although your reality will not change much, at least it will make her more bearable.

Begin again (So we can start over again) … a simple phrase but that Blur repeats throughout the song and that we do not make sense of. At least not until now, when Our generation is at the same point where these British met that time. According to the stories, Coxon wrote it inspired by his fight against alcoholism and how he preferred to drink a cup of coffee to watch television. We may not be alcoholics today, but we are tired of what is every day on television, of the falsity of the media, of the press, of the little truthful and credible information that it spreads, of the junk content.

A love story … even with two cardboard boxes

To promote the single, Blur recruited Hammer & Tongs to direct and produce an appropriate video. The result of this was the milk carton better known as “Milky” in English, and in Spanish “Lechita Blur”, which had on one side the image of the face of Graham, who within the history of the video, was the one who was lost and had to be found.

Despite the rawness of the lyrics, the story of this clip, which shows the journey of this cute character, also features a story in which Milky falls in love. However, happiness is not forever and your partner ends up dying. This tragedy makes this little Blur piglet resume her goal and finally find Graham, who is in a cellar practicing and playing precisely this song.

The evils that afflict the world, the threats, in the end everything is temporary and, in fact, within the story Graham appears drinking the milk and throwing it in the trash. Your reward? Finally unite with your beloved.

Now, is death the true point at which we will all find happiness? Or is it just an analogy to show that if we do well then we will be rewarded or, that once you find the one being indicated no matter what happens, they will end up together.

How Blur was not the same after the “Coffee and TV” video

Regardless of whether it is one or the other meaning, it is true that the video of “Coffee and TV” in YouTube has more 20 million visits and Spotify is ranked third with more than 37 million views.

In addition, he won several awards in 1999 and 2000, both at the NME Awards and at the MTV Europe Awards. in 2002 VH1 named it the best clip of all time and in 2004, Channel 4 ranked it as the best pop video of all time.

Likewise, the milk that was created for purely creative purposes, was auctioned in 1999 and later the template was launched to create it manually. In addition there were other strands of Blur lechitas, which came in pink, green, purple and more. There were also merchandise with the image and until today, there is no person who when he sees it does not know what is being talked about.