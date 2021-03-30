The song that Juan Gabriel gave Luis Miguel as a gift | Instagram

A gift that for him singer Luis Miguel would be like a jewel, it was the song that Juan Gabriel He gave him a gift when the Puerto Rican career was just taking off.

Although they assure, there are several coincidences that unite the two great stars of music, Luis Miguel and Juan Gabriel, a bond emerged since the “star king” was just a child.

This moment arose when the “Divo of Juarez“He gave a song to the so-called” Sol de México “, when he was just a child, however, his career was beginning to take off with great force.

The theme was included in the album that marked the debut of “Micky”, which was released under the name of “1 + 1 = 2 lovers”, the interpreter of “Eternal love” would give away in 1982, the theme “Lie“to one of the figures who at that time sought to become one of the greatest stars in music.

It is worth mentioning that although it was the only song he received from the artist, “Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri” can boast of being one of the artists who from the age of 12 received a song from one of the most recognized composers in Mexico, Juan Gabriel and which he will treasure as one of his jewels which he interpreted at some point.

The details from the native of Paracuaro, Michoacán did not directly link him to the career of the then young promise of music since “Luismi” would have Juan Carlos Calderón as its head composer.

However, at that time the gift from the Mexican, considered one of the great figures of music, Juan Gabriel, already brought great significance to the then short career of Luis Miguel, today considered “divo de México”.

As has now transpired, during all the years of their careers, Luis Miguel and Juan Gabriel did not share a friendship since from the outset there were many years of difference between them, however, the singer-songwriter, composer, actor and record producer, came to manifest that he admired Luis Miguel more than Rocío Durcal herself, despite being one of the figures who sang the most songs of his own.

What is a fact is that Juan Gabriel was a key piece in the launch of Gallego Basteri’s career in music, since the lyrics of said song were a hit that was part of the material which helped him grow within the scenarios of that country.

Subsequently, Luis Miguel was shaping his discography with the best songs contributed by various composers, among them, one of the figures that can undoubtedly be overlooked is the outstanding influence of the Yucatecan singer-songwriter, Armando Manzanero

The one who was recognized as “genius of the bolero” or “Maestro” as many called him, contributed songs that made up two of the most recognized albums of the almost 51-year-old artist, “Romances”, one of the best-selling albums in Spanish in Mexico. of all times.

On the other hand, little is known about the little or no relationship that came to exist between the top music idols in Mexico, it was in a past interview with the singer Dulce who revealed one of the moments in which “Juanga” rejected the company of the interpreter of “I don’t know you”.

A detail that resembled these two great figures is that they were both people who liked to enjoy their solitude, according to the famous interpreter of “Your doll” she came to spend some seasons at Juan Gabriel’s house with whom she shared a very close relationship. friendship.

The female music star herself described that it was on one of these occasions that Juan Gabriel had lapses in which he disappeared and despite being visiting his house, she did not get to see him anywhere, so she opted for accepting invitations from friends.

He even reveals that at one point he witnessed a meeting that was planned between Juan Gabriel and Luis Miguel, it was on New Year’s Eve, he remembers, however, the Michoacan idol and Juárense decided not to attend, he commented.