The sonar of the ship that participates in the search for the girls in Tenerife detects “something strange”

The oceanographic vessel Ángeles Alvariño, which since last Sunday has joined the operation of search for girls Anna and Olivia, disappeared along with his father in Tenerife, has detected with his sonar “something strange” and continue to thoroughly examine the area.

The ship, on loan from the Oceanographic Institute, is sweeping with a sonar the area in front of the Puertito de Güimar in Tenerife, where the boat in which Tomás Gimeno, the girls’ father, was seen for the last time was found abandoned and adrift.

Gimeno boarded the vehicle on April 27 from the Santa Cruz Marina with various suitcases and bags of clothes. Shortly before, he had called the girls’ mother, Beatriz Zimmerman, threatening her that I was not going to see him or the minors again. The next day the boat was found off Güimar, as well as Anna’s restraint chair floating nearby.

Search with sonar

Angeles Alvariño joined last Sunday to search efforts. Its sonar is scanning the sea floor in search of an object that may help find the whereabouts of the minors, ages 1 and 6.

This Wednesday, according to RTVE, the ship has detected “something strange” on the sea floor, which has forced him to stop to better examine the area.

Several experts have pointed out that it is a difficult area to scan with sonar, since it is very irregular and is full of rocks and accidents that can be confused with other things.

The ship also has a marine robot with which you can examine closely suspicious objects. Also on board are agents of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard, which is directing the investigation.

Angeles Alvariño’s operations are develop over 24 hours and his stay will last until next week, sources of the investigation informed Efe.

Meanwhile, according to RTVE, a group from the Civil Guard is preparing the criminal profile of father, gathering all the psychosocial information that allows to provide clues to the investigation.