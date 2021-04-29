The SON-RISE method | Health News

Share

In the early 1970s Raun Kaufman (1974), was diagnosed in the United States of severe autism with an IQ of less than 40, according to the professionals who treated him and proposed to his parents, Barry and Samarhia Kaufman, that he be admitted to a center, since little else could be done for him under those conditions.

However, these parents “invented” a new way of working with him. neurological disorder (relational) of your child and that brings with it numerous symptoms, the most obvious being, lack of interaction with other people and that presents a wide spectrum. Most of these children have what is called a behavioral disorder as a consequence of this socialization deficit.

The Kaufmans introduced revolutionary techniques, that led to unimaginable results: your child fully emerged from autism and he has had a “normal” life like any other boy his age.

Thus, in 1983 they founded the Autism Treatment Center of America (ATCA) in Sheffield, Massachusetts, helping thousands of families to this day through their method: the Son-Rise method.

And how did these parents get started? Doing “Joining” with your child (one of the key points of the program). By “joining” or “Union” parents or therapists join exclusive and repetitive behaviors of children (stereotypes).

Where does the “join” take place? In what is called a “playroom”: a space where the child must be calm, where everything is allowed, since the program does not include a directive or behavioral methodology, since we do not enter the playroom with the intention of modifying, banishing or promoting any behavior, since what a child on the spectrum needs is create deep bonds of acceptance and affection with other people.

The playroom is going to be like a greenhouse in which we try to recreate optimal conditions for social and emotional development.

It is the place where the child can be who he is, we too, without judging what is normal or abnormal, right or wrong.

In the “playroom” everything is allowed. The focus of what we do there is basically creating a strong bond with the child on their own terms, relate to him in his own way, without asking for anything.

The Son-Rise program It is not intended for children to “look normal” or to learn routines or memorize phrases or force themselves to remember to look into the eyes or make facial expressions. What is intended is make your brain more flexible, create new ways of thinking, perceiving and living relationships with other people. And it is in this sense, according to the Son-Rise method, it considers that the traditional material with which one works with children with ASD, such as PECS, visual agendas, reward systems, accentuate the child’s autism, because they limit you even more in your way of thinking and feeling.

The Son-Rise program is a program that It is not intended to help children, but parents. Parents who want to interact with their child on another level. The program gives parents the keys so they can inspire and invite your children to create deeper, more intimate and richer bonds.

Parents or therapists invite the child to connect without judgment, without expectations, but with love and with faith in the unlimited possibilities of that child, and with the conviction that the child is “perfect” just as he is. The Son-Rise philosophy It is not changing them, but connecting with them.

Seeing that someone believes in them, that they are treated with affection, that they are respected and that other people can enjoy what they enjoy, it is possible that they change as a result of their willingness and effort to relate to others. .

The objective of the program, in short, would be to inspire children to want to do the things we propose, and to learn to think differently, in a “normal” way.