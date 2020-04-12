The Son of the Ghost will debut in the NXT Cruiserweight title tournament. The wrestler will be part of group B of the tournament that has been announced today.

The 8-man tournament to decide the new Acting NXT Cruiserweight Champion It will begin in the edition of NXT this Wednesday. Group B has just been announced by WWE and will include the following competitors:

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

The Son of the Ghost

Jack Gallagher

Akira Tozawa

This means that the debut of The Son of the Ghost, and apparently under that name, will take place in the tournament that begins on April 15.

Tournament Rules

The format for the tournament is as follows:

8 superstars will be divided into two groups of four fighters.

Superstars will compete against each of the other three members of their group.

The superstar with the best record in each group will advance to the final of the Tournament for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Any tie will be broken by record-breaking matches between the wrestlers.

The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B to determine the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

The reason for the tournament

The reason for the tournament is that current NXT cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin is trapped in the UK due to travel restrictions with the current global pandemic of COVID-19.

