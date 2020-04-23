The Son of the Ghost debuts with victory on NXT. The Mexican wrestler defeated the English wrestler Jack Gallagher in his first bout.

The Son of the Ghost debuts with victory on NXT

He couldn’t have had the best possible debut on his arrival at NXT, The Son of the Ghost who took the victory against Jack Gallagher in the match that faced them both in group B of the tournament for crowning an interim cruiserweight NXT champion.

With this victory, The Son of the Ghost takes first place in the group tied with Tozawa who won his match last week. Here we leave you as we have lived that combat

Jack Gallagher vs The Son of the Ghost – Group B cruise tournament

The combat begins very even for the two fighters, Gallagher try to intercept The Son of the Ghost with a headlock but this one stands against his rival with a dropkick. Fantasma sends Jack to push himself with the help of the ropes, but Jack loads him and stamps him against the canvas tapestry. Ghost in distress and Jack sends him out of the ring to hit him against the barricade. Gallagher initiates a series of forehand and uppercuts against his opponent. However, Phantom fights back with a kick and launches a suicide dive against Jack.

We continue with the combat and we see that Gallagher has retaken control of the combat during the commercials. Jack tries to change his strategy and returns to that of trying to remove the mask from Ghost, but he does not succeed, he tries a roll-up and the count reaches 2. Ghost surprises Gallagher, loads him and applies a Samoan Driver to get there. on the count of 3.

RESULT: The Son of the Ghost defeats Jack Gallagher

It should be noted that El Hijo del Fantasma has presented a new mask design more similar to the one he wore in his time in Mexico and not like the one he wore last week in the presentation video.

We have also seen tonight how The Son of the Ghost has been about to be kidnapped but has finally managed to get rid of the masked people who wanted to put him in the car to take him away.

