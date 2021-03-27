The son of Simy, a footballer who suffered racist insults, is named an honorary citizen of Crotone

The son of the soccer player Crotone FC Simy has been named an honorary citizen of the southern Italian city after becoming the focus of racist insults on social media, Italian media reported.

Nigerian striker Simy, who is playing his fifth season in Serie A, posted on Instagram last week the insults directed at him and his son. “Let’s make this guy famous because he deserves it,” was Simy’s ironic comment to the post that he wished the death of his son. His teammate Algerian Adam Ounas had also reported racist insults earlier this month.

“Crotone loves you and embraces you symbolically”said Mayor Vincenzo Voce in the ANSA news agency. “The people feel close to you and thank you, because by denouncing this unacceptable episode, you showed yourself as a great man and provided a valuable example”he added.

Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo, 28, known as Simy, is Crotone’s most effective striker, with 57 goals in 142 league games. He scored 13 points this season and his team ranks last in the table.

“I feel like a Crotone. I’ve been here for five years and I feel the affection of the people and I appreciate it. I wanted to denounce what happened to me because footballers must set an example. Many young people look at us and it is important to give them appropriate messages, “Simy stressed.