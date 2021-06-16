the son of peasants who jumps to the presidency of Peru

By Marco Aquino and Marcelo Rochabrun

LIMA, Jun 16 (.) – As a child in rural Peru, Pedro Castillo helped collect and crush cane on his parents’ small farm. He is now close to wielding maximum power in Peru, driven by the same voters he grew up with.

Castillo, a public elementary school teacher and union leader, appears poised to be appointed president-elect after running for a left-wing Marxist party that has divided Peruvians and shaken the Andean country’s political system, markets, and the key mining industry. coppermade.

The son of illiterate peasants was proclaimed the winner of the presidential election on Tuesday after the vote count concluded, despite the fact that his right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori has asked to challenge and annul votes against him for alleged irregularities in the process.

The highest Peruvian electoral body has yet to confirm the result and officially announce the winner. At the end of the count, Castillo was 44,058 votes ahead of Fujimori.

“Today is the time for the great unity of the Peruvian people, to develop a fight, not only against the pandemic but with other pandemics that have occurred in the last 30 years,” Castillo said from a balcony on Tuesday to his followers.

The leftist leader published a photo of him with his arms raised and the word “President” in large print on Twitter: “A new time has begun,” he said on the social network.

His rise was fueled by widespread discontent from traditional political parties and rising poverty in the country of 33 million people, which has been hit by the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

“Never again a poor man in a rich country!” Was a key refrain of his rallies, always wearing a wide-brimmed hat and holding a huge inflatable pencil, symbol of his party, at the end of each proselytizing activity, in which sometimes he danced.

Castillo, 51, has pledged to rewrite Peru’s Constitution to strengthen the role of the state, taking a much larger share of the profits from mining companies that he claims have “looted” the South American country.

At times, they have threatened to nationalize the sector, causing nervousness among investors and miners.

In the last leg of his campaign, Castillo has softened his rhetoric, but critics say his plans would shake Peru’s political and economic foundation after more than three decades of market-friendly policies that have made the country a relatively safe haven. in volatile Latin America.

“We must nationalize Camisea gas, gold, silver, uranium, copper, lithium that has just been delivered to other countries. They have to be for Peruvians,” he said in April in the northern region of Cajamarca, his homeland and mining.

In a post-election interview, a key adviser told . that as president, Castillo would follow a more moderate path, although he claimed that increased taxes on mining were necessary to fund planned social reforms.

“The basic idea is that a market economy would be maintained,” said Pedro Francke, a left-wing economist recently added to Castillo’s team. “It is not an idea of ​​massive interventionism by the State in the economy.”

Castillo received overwhelming support from key mining areas that will strengthen his mandate to reform the sector, although analysts and investors say a fragmented congress should limit his power to carry out abrupt economic reforms.

“JEHOVAH IS MY SHEPHERD”

Castillo, who rose to fame as the leader of a long teachers’ strike in 2017, lives in the small town of Chugur with his wife Lilia Paredes, also a teacher, and has three children.

It was there that the leftist voted on June 6 and welcomed the media at a breakfast with family members, many wearing the same distinctive pale wide-brimmed hat and breaking bread together over a simple meal.

The scene was set against a backdrop of colorful curtains, reflecting his Andean heritage, and a sign that read in English “Jehovah is my shepherd,” an indication of Castillo’s conservative values ​​that coexist with his socialist credentials.

“The truth is that we are made with Christian and moral values ​​and there is no place for things beyond that,” Raúl Oblitas, Castillo’s nephew, told . in front of the candidate’s simple adobe house in Chugur.

Oblitas spoke extensively about his uncle’s background in education and his fight for teachers’ rights as a key milestone in his political development. Oblitas said Castillo was not driven by money, nor was he seeking to establish a communist-style government as some have claimed.

Instead, it seeks to break down the geographic and racial divisions that had meant Peru’s rural communities lagged behind, as major cities like the capital Lima reaped the main benefits from decades of mining-driven growth.

“The forgotten classes now find shelter in the proposals of Professor Pedro Castillo. Why? Because he represents the people. Pedro Castillo is a common teacher like everyone else, he is a peasant,” Oblitas said.

Castillo’s new home will probably be quite different from the previous one: the Government Palace of Lima, also called Casa de Pizarro, named after the Spanish conqueror Francisco Pizarro González, who some 500 years ago conquered the indigenous leader Atahualpa in Cajamarca.

“WILL OF THE PEOPLE”

Castillo entered politics in 2002 when he unsuccessfully ran for mayor for the centrist Peru Posible party of former President Alejandro Toledo, who today faces extradition from the United States on corruption charges in the Andean country.

In 2020 Castillo joined his current Peru Libre party, founded by former governor Vladimir Cerrón, an admirer of the left-wing governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Bolivia, who was barred from running on past corruption charges.

Castillo, however, has sought to keep his distance from Cerrón. “Here the decisions are made by Castillo. Mr. Cerrón is legally impeded and they will not even see him as a doorman in any state entity,” he said recently.

Still, Fujimori supporters claim Castillo would lead Peru toward communism and compared him to authoritarian leftists like former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez, a parallel Castillo strongly rejects. Posters with messages warning of the threat of communism appeared in the streets of Lima before the vote.

Castillo has said he wants to overturn the “neoliberal model” of the world’s second largest copper producer and return wealth to Peruvians, including spending more on education and weak health systems that have been exposed by COVID-19.

“We must understand that the pandemic is a structural problem, it is not just a health problem, the health problem in Peru has been totally neglected,” he said.

The socialist leader, who arrived on horseback to vote in the first round, is conservative on other issues, like a large part of the Peruvian population: he rejects legalizing abortion, the “gender approach” in education and has been reluctant to recognize the rights of sexual minorities.

That helped win voters like José Diez Días, 75, in the Plaza de Chota in the Andean region where Castillo was born.

“He is known as a teacher and has been a good person,” he told ., adding that he supported Castillo as Peruvians needed more help. “We go hungry and we have to support our compatriots,” he said.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Marcelo Rochabrum, Edited by Adam Jourdan, Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)