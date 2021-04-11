The son of Paula Echevarría and Miguel Torres is born: all the details

Paula Echevarría last February (Photo: GTRES)

Miguel Torres Echevarría has already been born and his parents, actress Paula Echevarría and former soccer player Miguel Torres, could not be happier.

The news has been given by Echevarría herself on her Instagram account, where she has published a photo with her partner and with the baby: “Our baby is here! 👶🏻💙Miguel Jr came into the world this Sunday morning and he is a very healthy boy and so good! We are both better than fine .. Daddy and I are happy beyond belief and very very excited … “.

A very desired child and who they already wanted very much to meet his parents and his sister Daniela. But also her thousands of followers to whom the protagonist of Velvet has shared the excitement for the arrival of her second child and also the discomfort that the pregnancy had caused her: swelling, insomnia, poor mobility …

Until the last day, Paula has used her Instagram account to show off her state of good hope. We have even been able to hear the little boy’s heart beat from his famous mother’s gut:

It all started on September 23, 2020

That day, with a beautiful photo in which she posed with her partner and her daughter Daniella, the influencer announced that she was expecting a baby, her second child and first with Miguel Torres.

Pink or blue?

Not a month had passed since they shared the news, when the couple decided to communicate that the baby … was a boy! His name, Miguel, like his father.

The effects of pregnancy

From then on, as the pregnancy progressed, the actress herself acknowledged that “whatever I do, even if I train, give me treatments, whatever …” her appearance has changed a lot.

Without stopping training

During the 9 months he has trained hard hand in hand with the team …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.