Alfonso Reyes, current president of the Association of Professional Basketball Players (ABP), continues to broadcast on social networks its complicated fight against the coronavirus from the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid, where he is admitted.

The former Real Madrid player has been admitted since last Sunday and this Wednesday announced his improvement: «Good morning, I slept like a blessed. I’m still on oxygen, but I hope they lower it. Much encouragement to all the sick, together we came out of this », wrote Alfonso Reyes on his Twitter account.

Also, Alfonso confirmed the reason for his admission to the hospital on Sunday night: «The doctor confirms that my admission was motivated by bilateral pneumonia. They told me in the emergency room that I had spots but I didn’t get pneumonia. Better, this way I have been calmer living in ignorance. Recovery is going very well ».

In one of his posts, Reyes admitted the harshness of the disease he is facing: «The hideputa he is a very powerful, cruel, treacherous and tremendously persistent enemy. My age and physical condition allow me to fight it and I hope to finish it as soon as possible. For me it will not be an anecdote or laughter in a few years. I surely won’t want to talk about him.

– Alfonso Reyes (@ alfreyes14) March 25, 2020

The former player wanted to thank the healthcare staff for their support and dedication: «I want to thank all the staff of the Puerta de Hierro hospital for the treatment they are giving me. They are phenomena, “Reyes wrote on his Twitter.