The son of Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil debuts on TikTok and is the most beautiful and fun



























































































The small Matías Gregorio He already completed his first two years in January and not only is it amazing how fast time goes by, but he is also more handsome and fun every day. The tender son of Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil He returned to give us an extra dose of tenderness over the weekend with his debut on TikTok, the social network of the moment, in which he surprised us by appearing with his famous mom in a mega-tender video that will surely melt you as much as to the thousands of fans that the Venezuelan soap opera actress has.

The Venezuelan actress is very jealous with the privacy of her little son Matías, but this time she surprised by sharing a cute video on TikTok in which she appears with her little boy doing a funny parody with the song “I don’t remember” by Thalía and Natti Natasha . The beautiful little boy appears on his back but he received the unanimous applause of his fans, although there was also a hater who reminded him of his legal lawsuit with Julián Gil.

Matías Gregorio debuted on TikTok with his mom.

Marjorie de Sousa is usually very jealous with the privacy of her son, but this time she shared this cute video in which she appears with her baby doing a mini sketch with the song “I don’t remember” by Thalia and Natti natasha.

The video took thousands of “likes” and hundreds of comments from fans.

The Venezuelan actress, who debuted on TikTok in mid-March and already has more than 700,000 followers on that social network, received hundreds of messages with this beautiful publication accompanied for the first time by her little son Matías.

He also continued to receive criticism for his lawsuit with Julián Gil.

There are controversies that people do not forget and that seem to haunt celebrities wherever they go and regardless of the time that has passed. Because again Marjorie de Sousa had to read comments from “haters” criticizing her for not letting Marías see her dad.

Matías Gregorio already turned two years old in January.

The little boy had a spectacular birthday party organized by his famous mom who was inspired by what seems to be his favorite movie, Toy Story. It is the last time that Marjorie de Sousa showed her little boy on her social networks.

The last time we had seen Matías Gregprio was in February.

The soap opera actress went to the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on February 5 with her son to attend the premiere of “Disney On Ice: Fantastic Worlds.” Although he stopped to speak to the press, he did not want to rule on his lawsuit with Julián Gil.

