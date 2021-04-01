The son of a JxCat senator dies at 29 by Covid while traveling in Madagascar

A son of the senator by JxCat Jami Matamala, Miquel, has died in Madagascar as a result of coronavirus, as reported by the politician himself on his social networks. I was 29 years old and had moved to the African country to visit friends.

“Today our son Miguel has died, in Madagascar, where I was traveling “, the senator wrote on Twitter. “We appreciate the support received.”

“Now Miguel has made another trip that we live with great sadness but with the gratitude of having been able to have him with us these years. Fly high Miquel, we’ll meet! I love you son, “adds the message.

Senator Matamala is one of the men closest to Carles Puigdemont, who also in social networks has shown his regret for the death.

“Rest in peace, Miquel. May the sadness of your death so premature and so unjust, which does not leave us even a trace of your generosity, of your goodness, of your vital joy “, has written Puigdemont.

Other politicians who have expressed their condolences have been the president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, the former president of the Generalitat Quim Torra and ERC spokesperson, Marta Vilalta.