the Somorrostro receives the Ariznabarra in his fiefdom

06/04/2021 at 6:01 PM CEST

The Somorrostro plays this Saturday at 18:00 his ninth game of the Second Phase of the Third Division against the Ariznabarra on The Malecon.

The Somorrostro He reaches the ninth day with the desire to recover points after having lost his last match against him Lagun Onak by a score of 2-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in two of the eight games played so far and have accumulated a figure of 41 goals against 31 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Ariznabarra managed to defeat the Urgatzi KK 5-1 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Sannadi, Ishmael, Riverol, gentleman Y Ortiz, so he hopes to repeat the marker, this time in the fiefdom of the Somorrostro. To date, of the eight games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won two of them with a balance of 24 goals scored against 43 conceded.

In reference to local performance, the Somorrostro He has achieved figures of two wins, one loss and one draw in four games played at home, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. At the exits, the Ariznabarra has been defeated three times in his four games so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Somorrostro add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of SomorrostroIn fact, the numbers show a victory in favor of the local team. The last time these teams played in this tournament was in March 2020 and the match ended with a 3-0 result in favor of the Somorrostro.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of three points. At this time, the Somorrostro it has 26 points and is in eighth position. For its part, the visiting team is ninth with 23 points.