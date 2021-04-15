The solution to the border problem that will arouse hatred: N. Smith

(Bloomberg) – The United States faces a border crisis again, due to a wave of asylum seekers from Central America. President Joe Biden knows that the only long-term way to solve the problem is by improving the economies of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. However, this will require more than foreign aid, it will require that US companies actually set up factories in those countries.

The Biden government does not want to allow masses of asylum seekers to enter the country. They will not open the border. In an interview last month, the president’s message to desperate citizens fleeing violence and poverty in their countries was: “Don’t come.”

But many still do. And that raises the question of how to stop these waves. Past efforts to deter asylum seekers with blatant brutality have largely failed, impacting the moral credibility of the U.S. The Trump Administration’s policies of forcing migrants to remain in Mexico while they await their asylum hearing, and of hardening Asylum regulations appear to have only temporarily slowed the flow north. Ultimately, if Central American asylum seekers are going to stop coming to the US, it will have to be because they no longer want to come.

When does one stop wanting to leave their country of origin? Obviously, there are many exceptional events, such as wars and natural disasters, that can prompt someone to go abroad in search of better living conditions. But if not, there are two fairly predictable factors driving migration: high fertility rates and low-middle income per capita.

High birth rates encourage migration because if there are many young people, it is worth sending some of them to a rich country where they can find work and send money to the family. However, as families have fewer children, older parents need all of their children to stay home and take care of them, or take care of family businesses or other local imperatives. Fertility rates in El Salvador are already below replacement level, and Honduras and Guatemala are going the same way. So this will reduce migration pressure in the future. But if the economies of those countries were to develop, their birth rates would likely fall further, causing fewer people to leave.

The other key circumstance that will reduce the need to emigrate from Central American countries is economic growth. Economist Michael Clemens has shown that as countries get richer, they initially send more migrants, probably because people simply have the money to leave and look for work. But once annual income rises to about $ 7,000-$ 8,000, the effect is reversed; the opportunities are good enough in the country of origin that the stress, danger and dislocation of migration is not worth enduring.

Mexico is well beyond this peak, which is why net migration from Mexico has stopped and regressed. However, the countries of the Northern Triangle of Central America are right at the level where migratory pressure reaches its maximum point.

Biden wants to address this by making Central America richer, which is a great idea. If the GDP of these countries could double, the perpetual border crises would likely disappear. The question is how to do it.

Biden’s current plan is extremely vague about how it could make Central America a richer place. There is much talk of “fighting corruption,” forcing countries to show signs of verifiable progress, and applying safeguards to ensure the US is not wasting money. These elements recall the restrictions imposed on foreign aid by international support agencies.

But the problem here is not wasting taxpayers’ cash. The problem is that delivering cash is not a lasting route to growth. Aid alleviates poverty without generating large investments. This means that the amount of aid to the Central American countries would have to be very large and permanent to allow the poor people of these countries a significantly higher standard of living. Also, despite Biden talking about fighting corruption, there is evidence that local elites pocket a decent amount of aid.

What really helps poor countries grow is foreign investment. The US must source products made in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador for companies to move their factories to these countries. This could be done by granting tax breaks to sales of products manufactured in the Northern Triangle, which would incentivize US and foreign companies to invest there to receive tax exemption and gain market share in the US Due to the state often Chaotic of these countries, factories would start moderately at first, they would probably have to hire their own security and generate their own low-cost electricity (perhaps with solar power). But if the price is right, they will.

US protectionists would complain if preference were given to products made in Central American countries, whose migrants they often perceive as invaders. Despite the small size of the countries involved, privileging products made abroad will make some people think that they are moving their jobs elsewhere.

But if the US really wants to fix Central America, this is what it must do. Only then will the waves of migration come to a lasting end.

