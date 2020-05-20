Daniel Cormier is obsessed with wrapping up his career with a tiebreaker trilogy with reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Unfortunately for Cormier, Miocic is in no rush when it comes to his next fight. The champion also works as a firefighter and is busy with his duties as a lifeguard. during the current coronavirus pandemic. His gym is also closed, which means that it is currently not possible to commit to a full fight camp.

Cormier hopes to speed things up by at least getting Miocic to train again. “DC” went to Miocic and announced that I had spoken to a representative of Zebra Mats, a company that manufactures training equipment. Cormier claimed that could help Miocic get some equipment to start training, even with its gym closed.

Hey champ @stipemiocic I just got a message from Kyle from Zebra Mats he wanted to tell you this. “Tell Stipe I can get him mats and a cage wall in 5 days. Sign the bout agreement and give me a credit card number ”@kyle_r_fisher @ZebraMats – Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 18, 2020

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic are tied 1-1 in the two fights they have had. Cormier won the first fight in 2018, by knockout in the first round, achieving the heavyweight title. Miocic then took the title from Cormier in their 2019 rematch, beating him via TKO in the fourth round.

Fans have been clamoring to see a tiebreaker, although undoubtedly the most interested in that tiebreaker has been Cormier, who has also stated that this trilogy fight will be the last fight of his career.