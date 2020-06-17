It is clear to us that the sustainability of Argentine companies must be one of the main issues on the agenda of our rulers. The first place undoubtedly has today the health of all Argentines, who, revealed by the traffic of existential fears, have seen astonished how, from one day to the next, our way of life changed. We had to adapt, or die trying.

The reality of the vast majority of Argentine companies has also changed dramatically. Hundreds of thousands struggle between life and death (worth the comparison). Their resources are depleted and they have no way to continue their normal and normal operations.

Millions of workers depend on those hundreds of thousands of companies of all sizes. Same situation regarding national, provincial and municipal taxes that an economically healthy activity generates. The collapse of our economy is today a palpable reality.

The expropriation attempt of the Vicentin company cannot but be analyzed as a serious institutional error of the Executive Power. It is no longer just a legal error the way in which I try to carry on (I will elaborate on this later). The circumstances of time, place and mode were the worst. The projects of recovery and / or cooperativization of the company’s activity go through the same path of conceptual error.

Argentina is a country with severe difficulties in giving certainty. The usual thing is uncertainty. Argentine businessmen are seasoned experts in navigating the enormous oceans of uncertainty that day after day, our nation puts under its nose. We do not characterize ourselves as a simple, efficient and unbureaucratic country. On the contrary.

On June 8, 2020, the President signed a Decree of Necessity and Urgency ordering the intervention of the cereal group VICENTIN S.A.I.C, anticipating that he would submit an expropriation bill to Congress.

Property is the right to enjoy and dispose of a thing, with no limits other than those established by law. Private property must be secure. And in this, legal certainty is an essential value.

The institute of expropriation is the legal means by which public and private interests are harmonized, thus avoiding injury to the property rights of individuals for reasons of public utility. Thus, expropriation consists of the means by which the State achieves the appropriation or transfer of a good, for reasons of public utility, by paying just compensation.

In accordance with the provisions of the National Constitution, Law No. 21,499, passed on January 17, 1977, establishes the expropriation regime of our country. The constitutional requirements for expropriation are: 1) A cause: public utility. 2) A process, whose starting point is the enactment of a law. 3) A compensation: just compensation.

Public utility is at the core of expropriation, it is its raison d’être, its justification. This concept is not univocal and may vary according to the circumstances, as well as the legal system that is taken into account. The fact that what is considered to be of public utility in one place and time may not be so in others.

Beyond this, the transcendence of the declaration of public utility is that this constitutes the legal cause that makes the expropriation process admissible, stating that the good to be transferred is necessary for the satisfaction of general utility. Likewise, the existence of reasons of public utility, constitutes the necessary legal guarantee to safeguard the inviolability of private property and makes the restriction of private rights legitimate, if so required by the general welfare.

Law 21,499, developing the constitutional concept, says that « Public utility includes all cases in which the satisfaction of the common good is sought, be it of a material or spiritual nature. »

We must bear in mind at this point principles such as the social function of property and the universal destination of goods. The social purpose is of general benefit over the individual, and there must be a correspondence with the facts, since the concept of public utility cannot conceal reasons of private or other interest.

The power to expropriate is essentially political and has been deposited with the Legislative Branch, considering that, since the concept of public utility cannot be reduced to a closed formula, its determination must be in the hands of whoever is in most immediate contact with the people and can better appreciate your needs.

The National Congress and, at the provincial level within our federal system, the provincial legislatures have exclusive powers to make the declaration of public utility through the enactment of a law. The Legislative Branch is the one who establishes the public need to satisfy and the determination of the assets that will be affected. At the national level, the bill for the expropriation of property may originate in the Chamber of Deputies or in the Senate.

Thus, the object of the expropriation is made up of all those assets that are convenient or necessary for the purpose pursued; not only things, but also rights can be expropriated.

In the case of Vicentin, it must be analyzed with great care if what is expropriated is the « goodwill », or the « shares » of the company to its owners. They are two absolutely different concepts and require two different solutions. From the dance projects to date, conceptual errors are noticed that must be solved.

Proved the public need to satisfy, from the Legislative Power, through the commissions, the necessary information and documentation must be collected for the analysis of the assets that will be affected.

The DNU, which we allow ourselves to analyze, stated that Vicentin is a group of great importance and that, for some time now, it has experienced a huge crisis generated by a financial crisis where the national State is its main creditor through the Bank. Nation.

The bill seeks to declare Vicentin of public utility and subject to expropriation so that it becomes part of a trust fund that will be administered by YPF Agro, thereby replicating the mixed management model. YPF Agro is not a legal entity, but a business branch of the state oil company that markets seeds, products for crop protection and nutrition, as well as silo bags and lubricants. Yet another conceptual error.

The central point of our analysis passes through the National Constitution, which « does not » expressly recognize the President’s powers to intervene in a society, not even temporarily, and much less if that society is subject to the jurisdiction of a judge of the Nation.

The President of the Nation can only exercise powers expressly granted or those that are implicit, derived or necessary to put into practice the powers that the constitutional text recognizes. The residual power under the Constitution does not lie with the President, but with Congress, as established in Article 75, subsection 32 of the Constitution. The Constitution not only recognizes the inviolability of property in article 17, but also its use and enjoyment in article 14.

The intervention arranged through a DNU directly affects that use and enjoyment by displacing the shareholders of VICENTIN S.A.I.C of the control that those have over their property. It affects constitutional rights such as property, to work, to exercise lawful industry, to trade and to association of the company and shareholders, enshrined in these two articles and concordant, as well as several International Human Rights Treaties that have constitutional status, as provided by article 75, paragraph 22.

The first paragraph of article 99, paragraph 3 of our Constitution, provides: « The Executive Power may in no case, under penalty of absolute and unhealthy nullity, issue legislative provisions. Only when exceptional circumstances make it impossible to follow the ordinary procedures provided by this Constitution for the enactment of laws … » The prohibition against issuing legislative provisions under penalty of absolute and unhealthy nullity rules, only when exceptional circumstances make it impossible to follow the normal process of sanctioning laws is that the President can issue a DNU.

The DNU generically invokes the pandemic and the economic consequences of the pandemic. As well as the need to preserve assets and sources of work. Furthermore, in legal terms, it is not sufficient grounds to validate it.

Article 109 of the Constitution prohibits the President from exercising judicial functions or claiming knowledge of pending cases. As the intervened society is submitted to a judge of the Nation (due to its submission to Law 24,522 on Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy) this constitutional provision is clearly violated.

Likewise, it should not be forgotten that in another notable republican statement, Article 29 of the Constitution prohibits Congress from granting the President -and legislatures to governors- the sum of the power of the public, extraordinary powers or submissions or supremacies by which the life, honor or fortunes of Argentines remain at the mercy of the government or any person.

However, There is a tool for the Government to validly intervene in Vicentin, through the expropriation provided for in Article 17. But this is a decision that Congress must take, it requires the enactment of a law, after a declaration of utility and compensation to the owners. disempowered property.

Therefore, the head of the Executive Power, the only thing he can do in these circumstances, is to send an expropriation bill to Congress, at the same time he should have asked the competent judge in the case to take the patrimonial insurance measures that may be necessary and consistent with the new « status quo », but the company should never have intervened ipso facto, appointing its own financial controller by finger. This makes him a judge and a party.

We must bear in mind that it is the bankruptcy judge who has the legal obligation to preserve the assets of the bankrupt, being empowered by law, as director of the process, to take all the measures he deems appropriate.

The DNU mentions sending a bill for a declaration of public utility and expropriation. The power of the President to propose such a project is indisputable. But up to there its powerEverything that exceeds that faculty is not the exercise of a constitutional attribution, but an activity in excess of what is allowed.

The Law clearly establishes when companies can intervene and in the vast majority of cases it is by the courts.

The intervention of private companies is regulated by Law 19,550 in its articles 113 and following. In said articles it is established that judicial intervention is appropriate when the administrators of a company carry out acts or incur in omissions that seriously endanger it, judicially intervening the company as a precautionary measure and with all the precautions established by said Law.

In turn, it is contemplated, the institute of corporate intervention, in the Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Law, in the event that the company is bankrupt and the administrators exceed in the exercise of the powers given by the Law. Thus the justice can decide the intervention, the displacement of the same or place a co-administrator. And this can be done « per se » or at the request of a creditor.

Then, in the criminal sphere, article 305 of the Penal Code establishes that situations occur in which crimes such as money laundering or legitimization of assets arising from criminal activities occur that lead the judge to make the decision to order the intervention. judicial administration of the assets of the company.

With all of which, Presidential intervention does not exist nor is it regulated.

The only case in which there may be an intervention by the public power would be through the use of Law No. 20,680 on supply, enacted in 1974, which allows the intervention of merchandise and goods, never of subjects.

The non-application of the National Expropriation Law No. 21,499, is based on the arguments that the anomalous expropriation, established by the Law, is applicable to certain goods and to change their use in the event that it is inappropriate, according to the established in article 8 of this Law.

An issue that is not less noteworthy is that, in the bill, the total transfer of the company and all the block assets of the Vicentin company to YPF Agro (we remember that it is not a legal person, with which this would be impossible to fulfill) or a trust fund are provided. Therefore, said process is in the orbit of what is regulated by Law No. 11,867 on the Transfer of Goodwill, which imposes a series of limitations.

Said regulations, in its article 3, establishes that in the act of transfer, a detail must be made of all the liabilities of the company, stating them in a signed note, including the credits owed, with names and addresses of the creditors, amount of credits and due dates if any. On the other hand, Article N ° 8 of this Law establishes that no alienation of a commercial or industrial establishment may be made for a price lower than the credits constituting the confessed liability.

Having said this, and in compliance with the provisions of Law 11,867, the “price” of the expropriation may not be less than the totality of the liabilities of Vicentin S.A.I.C, resulting in a huge figure, which should be paid because the process is under the scope of the process.

Now, although the expropriation bill does not establish the exception of the application of the Trade Transfer Law, there is the possibility that it may be added and treated in said bill. Said exception has been used in previous processes, such as the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic at the time of the amendment of the Financial Entities Law, through which the exception of the application of Law 11,867 was established, for the purposes of allow the liquidated entities to transfer certain portfolios without having to comply with the process provided in the Law.

In the case of the Vicentin company, this finds no justification whatsoever, take a company to continue exploiting it, with the only difference that instead of being the natural owners and administrators, which in turn are controlled by a judge who carries out the process of preventive bankruptcy of the company, and instead impose an official arranged by the Executive Power, is contrary to all legal spirit.

We must draw the following conclusion from everything said: legally speaking, everything that has been done to date should not have been done, except for sending the expropriation project, which is a power of the holder of the national executive power, beyond history it will be who judges the circumstances of time, place and way.

The simplest and most successful is to comply with the law. Give a clear message that legal certainty is an essential value in our nation. We must spare no effort in this regard.

It will be the task of the bankruptcy judge, the receivership, the creditors and the debtor to find the solution. And, of course, a perfectly valid solution within the bankruptcy framework is the capitalization of all liabilities. In this way, the national state would come to control, in a simple, clear and legal way, the board of the bankrupt company and the majority of the shareholders together with the rest of the creditors.

Nothing more (and nothing less) is required than complying with the law and following procedural deadlines in a neat manner.

Nicholas Tesla used to repeat the following sentence: « When you understand that all opinion is a vision loaded with personal history, you will begin to understand that all judgment is a confession. »