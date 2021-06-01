the solstice arrives and a solar eclipse

At the end of this month we will have one of the most anticipated moments of the year: on the 21st the solstice will occur. Summer will officially arrive in the northern hemisphere, while winter will set in in the south. In the first the days will get longer; the heat will take over the climate and many people will take advantage of it to approach the coast to enjoy the sea breeze. On the other hand, in the south the days will become shorter; cold will be the king of winter and people will enjoy the snow in the mountains. Although it is the most remarkable, this will not be the only astronomical event this June.

The first change in moon phases What we will see will be day 2, when only half of our satellite will be, which will also be in the last quarter. For this reason, on the 10th there will be a New Moon and it will not shine in the sky. It will grow again and on the 18th the half of the Moon will be seen again, in the waxing quarter phase. It will be seen more and more until it becomes a Full Moon on next June 24, coinciding with the Night of San Juan in Alicante. Unfortunately, this year the bonfires will not be celebrated either due to the pandemic. On the other hand, the traditional bonfires on the beach on the night of the 23rd will not be allowed in many municipalities for the same reason.

solar eclipse

The annular solar eclipse will occur on June 10 and will be seen in places like Canada, Greenland or Russia

On May 26 there was a lunar eclipse that could be seen in part of America, the Pacific, Oceania and Asia. Now, on June 10, there will be a solar eclipse that can be observed in areas such as Canada, Greenland or Russia, according to the Institute of National Geography of the Government of Spain. Unfortunately, neither in Latin America nor in Spain will we be able to witness the annular eclipse of the Sun on this occasion, but we will surely find a way to watch it in streaming.

The astronomical events of this month of June are few, but nothing happens because the summer meteor showers will arrive soon and we will be able to go out to enjoy them. Always with caution to avoid COVID-19 infections, although the most important thing is that we can at least look up to the sky.

